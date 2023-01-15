'Reginald the Vampire' starring Jacob Batalon sinking its fangs into a second season on SYFY

Jacob Batalon's tenure as a creature of the night is just getting started. SYFY announced today that it has officially renewed Reginald the Vampire for a second season.

Based on the collection of Fat Vampire novels penned by Johnny B. Truant, the show stars Batalon (known for playing Peter Parker's best friend, Ned Leeds, in the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy) as a reluctant bloodsucker trying to navigate his way through a world of traditionally "beautiful" members of the undead. Marguerite Hanna (Ashley Weeks), Mandela Van Peebles (Mayor of Kingstown), Em Haine (Fargo), Aren Buchholz (Supernatural), Savannah Basley (SurrealEstate), and Georgia Waters (Siren) round out the cast.

“The only thing better than getting the opportunity to make a season of television with SYFY is to get the opportunity to do it again,” said executive producer Harley Peyton. “All of us – cast and crew, writers, producers, and -- can hardly wait.”

Showrunner Harley Peyton (a veteran of Chucky and Channel Zero) serves as an executive producer alongside Jeremiah Chechik (The Gifted), Todd Berger (Wynonna Earp), Lindsay Macadam (Brain on Fire), Brett Burlock (Coroner), and Peter Emerson (Tehran).

"What really appealed to me was this is such an underdog story, and there's a really positive message that's baked into all of the entertainment and comedy," Macadam told SYFY WIRE in October. "It's very aspirational, and it's just so much fun. And all those other shows don't have Jacob and the cast that we have. We've just nailed it right off the top."

