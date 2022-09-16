'Reginald the Vampire': Sink your fangs into SYFY's 'heartfelt, kind of a bit stabby' new series

Reginald the Vampire isn't your average sexy vampire show. It's an amalgam of different genres and sensibilities. To quote cast member Em Haine (Sarah Kinney), SYFY's latest small screen offering is "a feel good, heartfelt, kind of a bit stabby vampire, bloody-type of show." Yep, that about sums it up.

Fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at the new series (premiering next month) in the fanged featurette below, which highlights the plot, character dynamics, and overall comedic approach to undead creatures of the night. Spider-Man alum Jacob Batalon leads the cast as Reginald Andres, a put-upon slushie seller whose monotonous life takes a sharp left turn when he's transformed into a vampire by Maurice (Mandela van Peebles).

"Maurice and Reginald's relationship is sort of like having an older brother who looks out for me," Batalon explains. "The dynamic is so great. I think that the relationships are so genuine that it makes the story a lot more relatable."

"Everybody loves the underdog story and we have one of the best underdog stories out right now," says Peebles.

Check out the featurette below:

Sneak Peek The World of Reginald the Vampire Syfy Insider Exclusive Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more! Sign Up For Free to View

Marguerite Hanna (playing Reginald's suspicious co-worker, Ashley Weeks), Aren Buchholz, Savannah Basley, and Georgia Waters co-star. Showrunner Harley Peyton (Chucky) is an executive producer alongside Batalon, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock, and Peter Emerson. The project is based upon the collection of Fat Vampire novels penned by Johnny B. Truant.

"I had a meeting with an executive and it was one of those general meetings where I say, 'I love you.' And he says, 'I love you.' Then nothing happens," Peyton said of the show's origins during an interview with TV Insider at San Diego Comic-Con. "That's how the general meetings usually work. In this case, he had this Columbo moment. I'm walking out the door and he says, 'Whoa, whoa, wait. There's this book I really love. They'll never make it here, but you should read it.' That was Fat Vampire and with my partner, we optioned it a month later, sold it to SYFY, and then there was that great day where I said, 'You know, I think Jacob Batalon might be available.' This whole cast, I can't tell you how lucky we've been and that's how the [series] got launched."

Reginald the Vampire debuts on SYFY Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 p.m. ET (immediately after the Season 2 premiere of Chucky). New episodes will be available to watch on Peacock the day after they air. The show will host a panel at this year's New York Comic-Con ahead of its second episode. Click here for more details.