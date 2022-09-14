New York Comic Con announces 'Chucky,' 'Reginald the Vampire,' Jamie Lee Curtis & more for 2022

SYFY, USA Network, and Peacock are readying themselves for major panels at this year's edition of New York Comic Con.

Thanks to the first round of panel announcements from ReedPop, we know that attendees will be treated to exclusive sneak peeks at Season 2 of Chucky (premiering on SYFY and USA Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. EST); Season 2 of One of Us is Lying (premiering on Peacock Oct. 20); and the brand-new series Reginald the Vampire (premiering on SYFY Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 p.m. EST). As SYFY WIRE exclusively announced last week, Back to the Future co-stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd will reunite on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a retrospective on the time traveling trilogy that made them household names.

Oscar Isaac, Brandon Sanderson, Diana Gabaldon, R. L. Stine, Leigh Bardugo, Ron Perlman, Frank Miller, Greg Capullo, Frank Cho, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Rachel Leigh Cook, Tom Kenny, Rodger Bumpass, Melissa Navia, Anson Mount, Sebastian Stan, Tyler Hoechlin, Ice T. & Coco, Kristen Kruek, John Glover, Brendan Wayne, and Lateef Crowder are also set to make appearances.

See below for a rundown of the biggest panels announced so far (all times are EST):

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (Thursday, Oct. 6 @TBD, Main Stage)

The cast and executive producers chat about AMC's next Anne Rice adaptation, dishing up stories from the New Orleans production.

Explore the DC Multiverse Panel (Thursday, Oct. 6 @1:45pm, Room 406.1)

The writers and artists at DC "are on hand to give behind the scenes details on their stories and how everything is headed towards huge events in the future."

One of Us is Lying (Thursday, Oct. 6 @5pm, Room 401)

Join the cast and showrunner of the hit Peacock series for a look back on Season 1 and a tease of what's to come in Season 2.

Let the Right One In (Friday, Oct. 7 @TBD, Room 405)

Showtime delivers a sneak peek of its supernatural series (based on the Swedish horror film of the same name) along with a Q&A involving the cast and creators.

Dan Harmon Presents Krapopolis (Friday, Oct. 7 @11am, Main Stage)

Dan Harmon (creator of Community and Rick and Morty) sits down to discuss his animated comedy series, which spoofs the culture and mythology of Ancient Greece.

Batman: The Audio Adventures Season 2 (Friday, Oct. 7 @1:45pm, Room 401)

Join the producers and cast members for a panel discussion on HBO Max's Webby Award-winning audio series. Batman: The Audio Adventures features the talents of Jeffrey Wright, Seth Meyers, Chris Parnell, Rosario Dawson, Bobby Moynihan, John Leguizamo, and more.

Chucky Season 2: Cast Conversation + Exclusive Sneak Peek (Friday, Oct. 7 @2:30pm, Empire Stage)

Chucky creator and showrunner Don Mancini sits down with Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine), Zackary Arthur (Jake Wheeler), and other surprise guests to answer fan questions and debut a sneak peek at the second episode of Season 2 ahead of its Oct. 12 premiere.

Jim Lee & Friends Panel (Friday, Oct. 7 @3:15pm, Room 406.1)

DC is highlighting some of the incredible talent and showcasing the biggest books coming out of DC this year and next!

Reginald The Vampire: Exclusive Screening + Conversation (Friday, Oct. 7 @4:30pm, Room 405)

Star and co-executive producer Jacob Batalon sits down for a bloodsucking conversation with fellow cast and creators, Mandela Van Peebles, Em Haine, Savannah Basley, Harley Peyton, and Jeremiah Chechik. Plus, catch an exclusive, extended sneak peek of the new series’ second episode ahead of its Oct. 12 premiere.

Violent Night: Exclusive screening (Friday, Oct. 7 @7:15pm, Empire Stage)

Be among the first to see this new holiday thriller from the producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2. Directed by Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow franchise), the film centers around a group of mercenaries who must fight jolly ol' St. Nick (Stranger Things' David Harbour) when they break into a wealthy compound on Christmas Eve.

The Walking Dead (Saturday, Oct. 8 @TBD, Main Stage)

The cast and crew of AMC's zombified hit discuss the final eight episodes and look at what's ahead for the undead franchise.

DC’s Superman Panel (Saturday, Oct. 8 @1:45pm, Room 406.1)

This November marks the 30th Anniversary of The Death of Superman, at a moment when DC’s Superman story is more dynamic than ever, with new stories spanning Action Comics, Superman: Son of Kal-El, and more. DC’s excited to share what’s new for the iconic Super Hero in 2023.

Jamie Lee Curtis: Tribute to 45 years of Halloween and Laurie Strode (Saturday, Oct. 8 @6:15pm ET, Empire Stage)

Jamie Lee Curtis takes a deep dive into her legendary "final girl" status ahead of Halloween Ends with moderator Drew Barrymore.

DC’s Gotham City Panel (Sunday Oct. 9 @10:45am, Room 406)

Find out what’s next for the famous — and infamous — Gotham City, and its denizens of Super-Villains and Super Heroes.

An Animation Journey with Cartoon Network and Adult Swim (Sunday, Oct. 9 @12:30pm, Main Stage)

Enjoy an animated — pun intended) discussion with Primal creator Genndy Tartakovsky and Michael Ouweleen, President of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and Boomerang. The gathered audience will be treated to the premiere of Tartakovsky's latest project — Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.

New York Comic Con 2022 will take place between Oct. 6 - 9 at the Javits Center in Manhattan. Tickets are now on sale.

Looking for more sci-fi, horror and supernatural action? Check out Resident Alien and Chucky on Peacock, and catch up on the first season of SYFY's SurrealEstate in the SYFY app ahead of Season 2's return.