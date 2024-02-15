Harry Vanderspeigle hides his alien status, but you don't have to hide your fandom.

Resident Alien Merch Has Landed – Here's Where to Get Official SYFY Gear

Harry Vanderspeigle puts a lot of effort into concealing his extra-terrestrial identity from most of the inhabitants of Patience, Colorado, but Resident Alien fans might want to do exactly the opposite and show off how much they like SYFY and USA Network’s comedy series. Luckily, you won’t have to go far out of your way. Several new pieces of Resident Alien merchandise have just landed at the NBC Store.

The third season of Resident Alien, which stars Alan Tudyk as the titular alien, premiered on SYFY (with a simulcast on USA Network) on Valentine’s Day. (How romantic!) The rest of the eight-episode season will air on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern. And with the new season comes new official merch featuring UFOs, Patience, Colorado, and everyone's favorite sassy alien, Harry Vanderspeigle.

Here’s a peek at all the new Resident Alien merch, which is available to purchase here.

Whether you’ve got hair or some sort of alien carapace, this tasteful hat featuring the Resident Alien logo will look nice atop your head.

Similarly, this T-shirt will make it impossible to tell if you’ve got a human torso under it or if you’re an alien invader. It’s just like it says on the shirt: “I fit in perfectly.”

The other T-shirt option features one of the frequently exasperated Harry’s sayings. There is nothing bulls--t about the shirt, though.

Enjoy a cold beverage while watching the rest of Season 3 by drinking from this pint glass.

Or if you’re watching the next day on Peacock, you can drink from this mug, instead.

The mug also comes with the “I fit in perfectly” design.

As well as a subtle design that showcases your love for the charming town of Patience, Colorado, that comes in white and black.

There's a “This is some bulls--t” bumper sticker, too. Who among us hasn’t said that while behind the wheel?

In addition, there are phone cases available to purchase. You might not have alien technology, but you can protect your iPhone or Samsung phone by keeping it safely inside a Resident Alien-branded case. Check them out, and all the other merch, right here.

Watch Resident Alien Season 3 when new episodes air on Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY and USA Network, and next day on Peacock. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Peacock as well.