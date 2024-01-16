Resident Alien's Alan Tudyk Shares Frigid BTS Pic from Season 3 - and Thoughts On a Warmer Locale

Alan Tudyk is getting a little fed up with freezing his tuchus off while filming each season of Resident Alien. Posting on Instagram last month, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes look at Season 3 of the hit SYFY series (debuting next month) and suggested that alien-in-disguise Harry Vanderspeigle get the chance to take a tropical vacation every once in a while. A socially awkward extraterrestrial sipping a piña colada? We'd pay good money to see that. Make it happen, Chris Sheridan!

The BTS still in question shows Tudyk and several members of the production crew filming a scene against the backdrop of the frigid mountain peak above the once-sleepy town of Patience, Colorado, which has become ground zero for close encounters of the third kind. "This is us filming up on the glacier last year," the actor wrote in the caption. "I suggest a Season 4 where Harry suddenly prefers beaches. Just for variation."

Chatting with SYFY WIRE ahead of the show's world premiere back in 2021, Resident Alien location manager Ken Brooker revealed that two separate glaciers were used for shooting: Rainbow Mountain and the Pemberton Ice Cap. Both are found within British Columbia's Sea-to-Sky Corridor and can only be accessed via helicopter. “It was really a challenge to [get] people and gear and everything to and from [there]," Brooker said.

Resident Alien Season 3 premieres on SYFY Wednesday, February 14 (consider it a Valentine's Day present from beyond the stars), with a premiere simulcast on USA Network. New episodes will be available next day on Peacock.

In addition to Tudyk, other returning cast members include Sara Tomko (Asta), Alice Wetterlund (D'Arcy), Judah Prehn (Max), Levi Fiehler (Mayor Ben), Meredith Garretson (Kate), Corey Reynolds (Sheriff Mike Thompson), Elizabeth Bowen (Deputy Liv Baker), Linda Hamilton (General McCallister), and Enver Gjokaj (Joseph).

Based on the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name by writer Peter Hogan and illustrator Steve Parkhouse, Resident Alien was developed for television by Family Guy alum Chris Sheridan, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg serve as executive producers on behalf of Dark Horse Entertainment, while Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank occupy the same roles for Amblin TV.

