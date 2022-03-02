'Resident Alien After Show': Comic co-creator based Asta & Sheriff Mike on his family (Season 2, Ep. 6)

Start spreading the news... Sara Tomko dropped by the official Resident Alien After Show to discuss Harry and Asta's trip to Manhattan in Season 2, Episode 6 (aptly titled "An Alien in New York"). If the show's depiction of the Big Apple looks convincing to you, then the art department did their jobs incredibly well because none of the production for Season 2 took place in New York. Why? Take a wild guess... Ding! Ding! Ding! That's right, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the show to remain up in Canada.

"This was one of the [stories] in the comic book that's not quite the same, but is sort of mirrored after them going to New York. I told [showrunner Chris Sheridan] 'This is great! We can go to New York and shoot and I then I can see my best friends that live in New York! This'll be great!'" Tomko recalled. "But unfortunately, as we all know, three years later, we're in the middle of a pandemic. So we didn't get to shoot in New York, but I think they did a great job finding different places in Vancouver."

A lot of care went into the location scouting and set dressing, especially for the pizza joint because come on, you can't tell a story in NYC without a cameo from the town's signature food item. "I think they told me they took a long to find that exact location, so I believe it's a real pizza join in Vancouver. I think they still went above and above to make even it more New York-looking."

The latest episode of the After Show co-hosted by Jackie Jennings and Juan Cadavid also features a conversation with Steve Parkhouse and Peter Hogan, the creators behind the Dark Horse comic upon which the hit series is based. Parkhouse gives us some insight on how he created some of the characters. In the comics, Asta's fashion, hairstyle, and body language are all based on his daughter, while much of Sheriff Mike is based on his father.

Episodes 1-6 episodes of Resident Alien Season 2 are now available on the SYFY app and Peacock. New installments debut on both platforms the day after they air on SYFY every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST. Only two episodes of the new season remain before the midseason break!