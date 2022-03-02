'Resident Alien' Season 2: Go behind-the-scenes of the canine-octopus mayhem in Episode 6

This is why you don't allow dogs and octopuses to live together under one roof.

R.I.P. to the octopus voiced by Nathan Fillion on SYFY's Resident Alien. Thanks a mongrel mutt with a taste for seafood, Harry's tentacled cephalopod cousin — the one he saved from the sushi restaurant several weeks back — met his demise in the sixth episode of Season 2.

"It sounds tragic, but I also felt very strongly that there could be a very darkly comedic tragedy taking place if the octopus death played out like a Shakespearean soap opera/melodrama," showrunner and executive producer Chris Sheridan explains in a special look behind the making of the latest installment. A puppeteer was hired to add an extra layer of emotion by raising one of the octopus's suctioned appendages up to Harry's face for the last time.

Gracelyn Awad Rinke, who plays Max's friend Sahar, admits that the scene "was really hysterical" to film, thanks to all the improvisation from Alan Tudyk. "I couldn't keep a straight face. I really hope they find a part where I'm not smirking a little because I was trying to hold my laughter. It was the most hysterical scene I've ever filmed."

That went double for the folks working behind the camera. According to director Lea Thompson (who also helmed last week's episode), "Everyone was laughing, tears were rolling down their faces. Through all that, Alan could keep his concentration knowing that he was cracking us up."

Episodes 1-6 episodes of Resident Alien Season 2 are now available to stream on the SYFY app and Peacock. New installments debut on both platforms the day after they air on SYFY every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST. Only two episodes of the new season remain before the midseason break!

