'Resident Alien' at SDCC: Harry, Asta & D'Arcy hide a body in exclusive clip from S2 return

Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle — or at least the extra-terrestrial pretending to be him — is getting real good at hiding dead bodies. In an exclusive sneak peek from the second half of Resident Alien Season 2 shown at San Diego Comic-Con today, Harry (Alan Tudyk), Asta (Sara Tomko), and D'Arcy (Alice Wetterlund) obstruct some serious evidence — mainly the corpse of an operative from the shady Galvan/Powell Group — from the purview of Sheriff Mike Thompson (Corey Reynolds).

While there's no time for an in-depth discussion in the presence of the top police officer in Patience, there are sure to be plenty of follow-up questions from D'Arcy — like why Harry was still able to function properly after sustaining a point-blank gunshot to the chest. Sure, he could fall back on the rush of endorphins that comes with the pumping of adrenaline, but unless we're very much mistaken, we'd say The 59 bartender is one step closer to learning the truth of the good doctor's true identity.

Check out the clip below:

Just before the midseason break took effect back in March, the audience learned that Harry's people are not coming to destroy the planet. That's the good news. The bad news? Well... another alien race has decided to annihilate our little blue marble instead, and they're already here!

Elsewhere, General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) still hopes to get her hands on an honest-to-goodness alien, while Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) beckons the Alien Tracker (Terry O'Quinn) to Patience in an effort to prove that UFOs really do exist. Cosmic s*** is about to hit the fan in the sleepy and picturesque Colorado hamlet in which the show takes place. Oh, and let's not forget that a ravenous alien hatchling is currently on the loose.

Levi Fiehler (Mayor Ben Hawthorne), Meredith Garretson (Kate Hawthorne), Judah Prehn (Max Hawthorne), Gary Farmer (Dan Twelvetrees), Kaylayla Raine (Jay), Gracelyn Awad Rinke (Sahar), and Alex Barima (David Logan; the fate of his character is still up in the air) co-star.

Based on the Dark Horse comic book of the same name created by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, Resident Alien was developed for the small screen by showrunner Chris Sheridan. The Family Guy alum serves as an executive producer on the television adaptation with Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Robert Duncan McNeill, Christian Taylor, and Nastaran Dibai. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, co-producers alongside Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment.

Season 2 of Resident Alien returns to SYFY Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. Eastern. The show will return for a third season.

If you need to catch up, Season 1 and the first half of Season 2 are streaming now on Peacock.

