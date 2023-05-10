Resident Alien's Sara Tomko Shares Wrap Party Pics With Alan Tudyk, Cast Ahead of Season 3

You know it's gonna be a good time when Tudyk shows up to celebrate.

You know the shindig is gonna be good when Doctor Harry Vanderspeigle shows up with a big smile on his face.

Posting on Instagram these last few days, Resident Alien cast member Sara Tomko shared a number of delightful images from the Season 3 wrap party, which included a sighting of the beloved alien himself — Alan Tudyk. Tomko, who plays the character of Asta Twelvetrees (aka Harry's best friend and reason for not wiping humanity off the face of the Earth), said she'll miss the cast and crew during the break and looks forward to seeing them again, writing: "To our incredible crew, thanks for dancing with me the whole way. See ya next year!"

Other attendees of the celebration included: Kayla Raine (Jay), Alice Wetterlund (D'Arcy Bloom), Meredith Garretson (Kate Hawthorne), Corey Reynolds (Sheriff Mike Thompson), Levi Fiehler (Mayor Ben Hawthorne), Judah Prehn (Max Hawthorne), Brittany Lum-Cho (associate producer), and Lauren K. Robek.

Robek is something of a relative newcomer to the series, having made a brief in the second episode of Season 2 ("The Wire") as Laurie, Jay's adoptive mother. Her presence at the end-of-production soirée implies a larger role in the upcoming season and, perhaps, more friction with Asta. She also uploaded a number of stills from the party, taking the time to thank Tomko, Raine, and showrunner Chris Sheridan for graciously welcoming her into the Resident Alien fold.

"Your open hearts, laughter, wit and talent inspired me each time I had the pleasure of working with you!" she wrote in the caption. "And now we got to dance our hearts out! What a great way to celebrate your talents."

The first two seasons of Resident Alien are now streaming on Peacock.