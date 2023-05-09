What's Coming Up on SYFY? New Seasons of Resident Alien, Chucky & SurrealEstate for 2023-24

Looking for something to watch over the next 365 days? SYFY has you covered for the entire year with the return of several original series on the horizon for 2023 and 2024. The network reaffirmed today that audiences can expect new seasons of Resident Alien, Chucky, The Ark, SurrealEstate, and Reginald the Vampire to drop over the coming year or two.

"Highlighting one of the strongest fandoms across cable television, NBCUniversal’s wide-ranging upcoming entertainment slate across Bravo, E!, SYFY and USA Network, includes returning hits, beloved franchises, and a trio of debut series," reads the release.

Based on the Dark Horse comic book of the same name, Resident Alien, which just wrapped production on its third season, stars Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Doom Patrol) as an extra-terrestrial visitor attempting to blend into the background of a small Colorado town. Not the easiest thing in the world when both the government and rival alien species are poking around the area.

Also coming up on a third season is Chucky (a joint offering from SYFY and USA Network), which represents the first small screen iteration of the Child's Play film franchise overseen by creator Don Mancini. The bulk of the show takes place in Hackensack, New Jersey, hometown of infamous serial killer Charles Lee Ray (once again voiced by Brad Dourif), where the killer doll runs afoul of three courageous teenagers.

Returning to the airwaves this summer for its sophomore season, SurrealEstate stars Tim Rozon as Luke Roman, founder and operator of a real estate agency specializing in haunted houses.

Hailing from creators/showrunners Dean Devlin (Independence Day) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1), The Ark unfolds 100 years into the future when humanity — threatened with total extinction on a dying Earth — sets out to colonize other galaxies. A second season was officially green-lit last month.

And lastly, we have Reginald the Vampire (based upon the Fat Vampire novels written by Johnny B. Truant), which recently kicked off production on Season 2. Spider-Man alumnus Jacob Batalon takes center stage as the titular bloodsucker as he navigates a world of traditionally "beautiful" members of the undead.

The first two seasons of Chucky and Resident Alien are now streaming on Peacock alongside the first 12 episodes of The Ark! The debut seasons of SurrealEstate and Reginald the Vampire can currently be found on Hulu.