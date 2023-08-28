How Robert Eggers' Nosferatu Will "Go Beyond" Other Horror Films

Seventeenth Century witches, deranged lighthouse keepers, and revenge-driven Viking warriors are apparently no match for the OG bloodsucker of the silver screen.

Recently speaking with Empire for the magazine's August 2023 issue (pick up a copy for yourself right here), writer-director Robert Eggers teased his forthcoming remake of Nosferatu, describing the project as the largest and most challenging film he's made so far.

"I'm trying to go beyond what I'm capable of," Eggers explained. "As always, it's a difficult shoot. Last night we were doing a scene on a ship with lots of rain and waves, and the rain deflector, which tries to blow rain out off the lens, was breaking down and fogging. We did one scene in a nice topiary garden by a chateau and we were like, 'What are we doing here?'"

He also alluded to a sequence involving "Russian sailors on a boat" that took several days to film.

Set in 19th century Germany, the gothic horror flick stars Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol) as a young woman stalked by an ancient Transylvanian vampire by the name of Count Orlok (John Wick: Chapter 4's Bill Skarsgård).

Nicholas Hoult (Renfield), Emma Corrin (Lady Chatterley’s Lover), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter), Willem Dafoe (Inside), Simon McBurney (Carnival Row), and Ralph Ineson (The Green Night) co-star. In addition to writing and directing the fanged feature, Eggers also serves as a producer alongside Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus.

Inspired by Bram Stoker's Dracula and a paragon of German Expressionism, the original Nosferatu from 1922 (directed by F. W. Murnau) is credited with introducing vampires into the cinematic lexicon. While modern moviegoers may not be too familiar with the film's history or cultural impact, they are almost certainly familiar with Max Schreck's Count Orlok, thanks to SpongeBob SquarePants — of all things.

