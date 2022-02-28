Michael Keaton wins from the bathroom (?!) & 'Squid Game' scores big at 2022 SAG Awards

When Batman has to use the little vigilante's room, you're not gonna stop him.

While not as hyped-up as some of its bigger siblings — like the Golden and Globes or Oscars — the Screen Actors Guild Awards still managed to yield a slew of memorable wins and moments during its 28th annual ceremony Sunday evening.

One instance sure to go down in the Hollywood history books was Michael Keaton (Dopesick) nearly missing his own victory moment for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries. Why was he late? Well, he had to use the little vigilante's room.

Presenter Salma Hayek (Eternals) awkwardly stood there for close to a minute after announcing Keaton's name before the Batman alum literally slid onto the stage and stepped up to the podium to accept his prize. "Sorry," he declared into the microphone. "Quick trip to the mens' room...It's packed, by the way."

"I'm so blessed to do what I do," added Keaton, who will step back into the role of Bruce Wayne for Andy Muschietti's The Flash and the Batgirl film coming to HBO Max. "I'm so fortunate and I'm only gonna speak for myself. I have a job where I can be part of a production like Dopesick ... that actually can spawn thought, conversation, actual change. Who gets to have that job? Seriously, how fortunate am I that good can from something that I do just because I wanted to become an actor?"

Developed for television by actor and writer Danny Strong (known for his work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay), Hulu's eight-episode Dopesick takes a look at the devastation caused by the opioid crisis in the United States, beginning with the development and release of OxyContin by Purdue Pharma.

You can watch Keaton's full speech (complete with bathroom mea culpa) below:

This year's SAG Awards also cemented Netflix's Squid Game as a bona fide cultural phenomenon, granting the sleeper hit from South Korea three major wins in the categories for Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series (Lee Jung-jae), Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series (Jung Ho-yeon), and Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series (Cobra Kai, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki were also up for the award).

This should only come as a positive affirmation for Netflix, which is going all in on the Squid Game property — not only with a second (and potential third) season, but an entire universe of connected projects.

Speaking through a translator, Jung-jae​​ (who plays the show's main character, Gi-hun​​​) said: "Oh, my. Thank you so much. This is truly huge that [this] has happened to me ... Thank you so, so much SAG-AFTRA Awards and thank you to the global audience for all of your love for Squid Game."

Ho-yeon — who portrays Kang Sae-byeok, one of Gi-hun's eventual allies in the deadly tournament — beat out established heavyweights like Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), and Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show).

She too spoke through the same translator as Jung-jae​​ for the initial part of her speech: "First and foremost, thank you so much. I have sat many a times, watching you on the big screen, dreaming of one day becoming an actor. I just want to say thank you so much." Switching over to English, she continued: "Thank you for making me dream and opening the door for me. And I love you, my Squid Game crew!"

Daniel Craig's final blockbuster outing as James Bond, No Time to Die, was the final genre victor of the night, nabbing the prize for Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. Black Widow, Dune, The Matrix Resurrections, and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings were also nominated for the award.

