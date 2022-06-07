‘Deadpool 3’ writer says Disney won't shut the Merc's Mouth, confirms third film will be R-rated

The first two Deadpool movies starring Ryan Reynolds came out when the Merc with a Mouth was owned by Fox. In 2018, however, Disney bought Fox’s entertainment assets, including Deadpool and his extremely NSFW ways.

If you’ve seen the first two movies or read the Marvel comics, you know that Deadpool’s tone isn’t something that seemingly vibes well with Disney’s more family-friendly brand. Despite these differences, however, Deadpool 3 is still in the works, with Ryan Reynolds starring and Shawn Levy directing. The third film also has Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick back on board penning the script, replacing Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin.

In a recent interview with The Playlist, Reese shared that the Disney-owned Marvel Studios hasn’t shied away from making Deadpool 3 as R-rated as the first two films. “Marvel’s been incredibly supportive,” Reese said. “They are gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool, you know? It’s not like any particular joke may be the one that they say, ‘You know, that’s too far.’ That could happen, but to this point, it’s been nothing but support.”

Part of that support means keeping the upcoming movie, which will likely not come out until 2024 or later, R-rated. Reese confirmed that Deadpool 3 will indeed earn that distinction.

“Oh, absolutely. They’re not gonna mess with the tone,” he said, when asked about whether the next film will be R-rated. “I mean, I’d never say never, I guess there’s an outside chance, but we’ve always been told it can be R-[rated], and we’re proceeding as if it’s R. We would like it to be R, we always have, so I don’t think that’ll change.”

