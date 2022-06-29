'See': Apple TV+ unveils first teaser for third and final season of Jason Momoa-led series

See will open its eyes on Apple TV+ for a third and final season this August, the streaming service announced Wednesday. The news was accompanied by the release of an initial teaser trailer, which promises an epic battle to control the world via the first children born with sight in countless generations.

Aquaman vet and soon-to-be F10 baddie Jason Momoa returns to play blind tribal leader, Baba Voss, who left his family at the end of Season 2 after defeating his vengeful brother, Edo (Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista). Baba is forced out of his quiet forest existence when a Trivantian scientist cooks up a sight-based weapon that threatens the future of humanity.

"We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of See, which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story,” showrunner and executive producer, Jonathan Tropper, said in a statement. "Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way See has been embraced by viewers around the world.”

Feast your eyes on the teaser trailer below:

Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage), Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049), Hera Hilmar (The Cipher), Christian Camargo (Penny Dreadful), Archie Madekwe (Midsommar), Nesta Cooper (Bliss), Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow), Olivia Cheng (Deadly Class), Eden Epstein (Sweetbitter), Michael Raymond-James (Jack Reacher), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water), and Trieste Kelly Dunn (Blindspot) round out the cast.

For its respectful depiction of visual impairment on the small screen, the show received the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020. In addition, Woodard landed a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at this year's NAACP Image Awards. It has also been recognized for its opening titles and visual effects.

Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, and Anders Engström serve as executive producers. The series marks a co-production between Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Season 3 of See lands on Apple TV+ Friday, Aug. 26. Episodes will debut on a weekly basis. The first two seasons are currently streaming.

Looking for more sci-fi TV? Check out shows like Resident Alien, Brave New World, Project Blue Book, Eureka, Heroes, Intergalactic, and more streaming now on Peacock. Looking ahead, SYFY has the new series The Ark in the works from original Stargate film producer Dean Devlin, as well as Stargate SG-1 producer Jonathan Glassner.