Jason Momoa reveals more on Fast 10 role: ‘I’m gonna be the bad boy’

Talk about family drama! Fast & Furious newcomer Jason Momoa has just revealed that the role he’s been cast to play in Fast 10 will put him on the wrong side of the family, and probably on the wrong side of the law, too: He’s swerving head-on into the bad-guy lane.

Touching recently on his upcoming film projects in a red carpet chat with Entertainment Tonight, Momoa said his first-ever turn behind the wheel of the adrenaline-fueled franchise will find him opposite-locked against Dom (Vin Diesel) and other casting mainstays.

“I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t gotten to do for a while,” the Aquaman actor confirmed, teasing an FF debut that fans likely won’t forget: “I’m gonna [be] the bad boy — the very flamboyant bad boy.”

Momoa’s detail drop expands only slightly on previous news about his mysterious Fast 10 role since his announcement as a new addition to the upcoming movie, which is set as the first installment in the overall franchise’s reported split-film finale. But while we still don’t have a lot to go on, playing the villain in an FF movie feels like a totally on-brand fit for the shredded actor’s tough-guy, ride-or-die style.

Of course, he’s set to take DC hero Arthur Curry to new heights (or maybe new depths) in Aquaman and the Last Kingdom, which splashes into theaters this Dec. 16. But the former Game of Thrones warlord has been busy of late riding other big-ticket waves as well, starring in Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 Dune adaptation as faithful House Atreides swordmaster Duncan Idaho. He’s also got his sights on the upcoming third season of See at AppleTV+, where he’ll return as tribal protector Baba Voss.

Thanks to the same COVID-related delays that have disrupted entertainment generally, Universal Pictures has had to tap the brakes more than once on drifting the FF franchise nearer to the finish line. As it stands now, director Justin Lin’s penultimate tale in the hallowed saga is poised at the starting line for a May 19, 2023 premiere date.

