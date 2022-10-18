MCU's Simu Liu set to play botanist-adventurer in ‘Seven Wonders’ series from Amazon & Justin Lin

MCU star Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is set to star in Amazon Prime Video’s series adaptation of Ben Mezrich’s novel, Seven Wonders, a globe-trotting thriller that's been compared to The DaVinci Code.

Deadline reports that Liu, who is also executive producing the project, will play Dr. Nate Grady, a botanist-adventurer (because aren’t all botanists adventurers?) who reluctantly teams up with a shady international fixer named Sloane Seydoux to solve a mystery related to the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. As you do.

Adam Cozad (The Legend of Tarzan, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit) will pen the script and Justin Lin, the filmmaker behind multiple Fast and Furious movies as well as Star Trek: Beyond, is also on board as director and producer.

Given Liu and Lin’s credentials, it seems like Seven Wonders will be a fast-paced, thrilling adventure that may also be epic in scope, especially for a television series. This assessment is further bolstered by the fact that Beau Flynn, who is also behind Black Adam and Jungle Cruise, is also producing along with Universal Television.

We don’t have news yet on when the series will go into production, much less make its way to Prime Video. We do know that Liu has other projects on his plate as well, not least of which is the sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which Marvel greenlit last December with Destin Daniel Cretton once again on board to direct. There’s no news on when the Shang-Chi sequel will go into production, though given its likely not to come out until at least 2025, it seems Liu will have time to get his botanist-adventurer mojo on before he picks up the rings once more.

In the meantime, we can check out Liu’s action chops in the first Shang-Chi film as well as in the upcoming movie, Arthur the King, a feature about an adventure racer (Mark Walberg) who adopts a stray dog named Arthur, because who wouldn’t want a racing dog buddy named Arthur?

