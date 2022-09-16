Sony crane-kicking a new 'Karate Kid' movie into theaters; delaying 'Kraven' & 'Madame Web'

The Karate Kid is expanding its dojo to include a new movie set to come out on June 7, 2024. Sony broke the news today saying that the film will be a “return to the original Karate Kid franchise.”

While the show Cobra Kai has been kicking butt over at Netflix for five seasons, this film will be the first time The Karate Kid has been in theaters since the 2010 reboot starring Jayden Smith. While we don’t have many details about what this new Karate Kid movie will entail, Sony mentioning it will be a return to the original Karate Kid suggests it might be branching out from the original films, the first of which premiered in 1984. All these years later, the film's main characters, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka), are still getting into an astronomical amount of karate fights over on Cobra Kai.

That’s not the only update to Sony’s schedule, however. In Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Madame Web, the movie starring Dakota Johnson as the titular character, has been pushed to Feb. 16, 2024 from its previous release date of Oct. 6, 2023. Kraven the Hunter has taken over that Oct. 6 date, moving it 10 months out from its original Jan. 13, 2023 premiere.

Sony also pushed Garfield (with Chris Pratt voicing the titular kitty) back three months to Friday, May 24, 2024 (hey, at least it's not a Monday). The studio also announced another new film, True Haunting — a movie said to be inspired by true events — will premiere on Jan. 6, 2023. Two other films — Missing and 65 — have new premiere dates of Feb. 24, 2023 and Mar. 10, 2023 respectively.

Arguably the most exciting news, however, is the announcement of a new Karate Kid film. And while we’ll have to wait until 2024 to see that movie on the big screen, there are five seasons of Cobra Kai just waiting for you on Netflix.

