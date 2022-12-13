The multiverse is a dangerous place for Miles Morales in trailer for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Miles Morales swings back into action with the official trailer for Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Now more confident in his web-slinging abilities, young Miles (once again voiced by Shameik Moore) finds himself recruited by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) to help repair the multiversal damage caused by Wilson Fisk in the first movie, which took home a well-deserved Oscar for Best Animated Feature. History may very well repeat itself with the eye-popping sequel, given its use of several different animation styles. Guillermo del Toro's reaction to the trailer pretty much sums up our thoughts: "Wow, wow, wow!"

Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter B. Parker/Miles's mentor (Jake Johnson), Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman (Issa Rae) are also confirmed members of the Spider-People crew, which will face off against the dimension-hopping Jonathan Ohnn, aka The Spot (Jason Schwartzman). In the comics, Ohnn was college roommates with another future member of the Spider-Man rogues gallery: Quentin Beck.

"The Spot is an interesting villain because he seems like a joke, but when you really look at his powers, there’s incredible potential," Kemp Powers, who co-directed the film with Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson, remarked during a recent interview with Total Film. "His ability to open portals across dimensions sets him up perfectly for the Spider-Verse. He’s the villain of the next two films… and let’s just say that the Spot and Miles are connected in surprising ways."

Based on the footage below, Miles's first interaction with web-slingers from across the multiverse doesn't go very well as they chase him down (per the studio synopsis, the heroes can't agree on how to handle the threat and things presumably turn ugly). "We are supposed to be the good guys!" shouts a distraught Gwen. "We are," growls Spider-Man 2099 just before he slams Miles into what looks to be an inter-dimensional subway train.

Check it out:

Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Velez return to voice Miles's parents, while Rachel Dratch (Mile's school counselor), Jorma Taccone (Vulture), Shea Whigham (Captain Stacy), and Greta Lee (her role is unknown at this time) tackle fresh characters. Let's hope Nicolas Cage (Spider-Man Noir), John Mulaney (Spider-Ham), and Kimoko Glenn (Peni Parker) are also back for the multiversal party.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller co-wrote the screenplay with David Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Lord and Miller serve as producers alongside Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, and Christina Steinberg. Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch, and Brian Bendis (he created the character of Miles with Sara Pichelli) are executive producers. Ramsey, Persichetti, and Rothman co-directed the 2018 original.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters everywhere Friday, June 2. The third movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is slated to arrive on the big screen on March 29, 2024.

