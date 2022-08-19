5 guesses of what might be in the extra 11 mins of the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' super-sized edition

Spider-Man: No Way Home will officially return to theaters everywhere on Friday, Sep. 2 with a major re-release that includes 11 (count 'em!) minutes of additional footage, Fandango confirmed on social media today.

Specific details on what that extra content might include are currently being kept under a thick layer of webbing, though as far as we know, it isn't against the law to make an educated (or ridiculous) guess or two. Though let's temper expectations — we're probably just going to see some extended scenes of the main cut. But we can dream big, anyway! In that spirit of speculation, SYFY WIRE presents five potential items we’d like to see in the extended edition of the conclusion to Tom Holland’s Marvel trilogy, which is currently the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time. If it’s able to cross the $2 billion-mark in global ticket sales, Avengers: Infinity War will be knocked out of fifth place.

A Morbius cameo

Photo: MORBIUS - Official Trailer (HD / Sony Pictures Entertainment

Third time’s the charm, right? After the Living Vampire flopped twice at the box office, Sony doesn’t have much more to lose when it comes to Jared Leto’s big screen take on the bloodsucking antihero. Seeing Morbius interact with Spider-Man (you know…like he does in the comics this universe is based on) may be the shot in the arm needed to revive a franchise that seems unlikely to rise from its coffin. Beyond that, it offers the studio a golden opportunity to make “It’s Morbin’ time” canon in the MCU.

A peek at other universes

Credit: Dana Edelson/NBC

Into what circumstances do the extra-dimensional heroes and villains return to at the end of the film? Might we see Tobey’s Peter Parker living happily with Kirsten Dunst’s MJ? Could Andrew’s version of the character get a chance to say a proper goodbye to Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy? And what of Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, Lizard, Sandman, and Venom? Do the ones who have canonically died return to their final moments of life? Some brief glimpses at the Raimi, Webb, and Hardy universes would answer so many of our burning questions.

The Vulture's return

Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

As we now know, Michael Keaton’s Adrien Toomes was transported into Sony’s separate Marvel reality as a direct result of then spell cast by Doctor Strange at the end of No Way Home. To quote the Vulture himself, “I'm not sure how I got here. It has to do with Spider-Man, I think.” Why did his mind jump to that conclusion in particular? A look at the villain’s interminable prison sentence in the MCU might help explain that the man's resentment toward Peter Parker has grown and festered since he covered for the young vigilante back in Homecoming. This hatred runs so deep, in fact, that Toomes can’t help but blame the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler for every obstacle that comes along.

Some Fisk-y business

Photo: Marvel/Disney+

If Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock can make a cameo in No Way Home, why not Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk? While Kingpin may be heavily associated with Daredevil in today's cultural landscape, he actually started life as a foe of Spider-Man. True story! It would be pretty hilarious to see Peter — now anonymous to the world — tracking down Fisk and running into his lawyer without even realizing it. In any case, we'll get to see Daredevil and Fisk return in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and/or Echo ahead of 2024's Daredevil: Born Again series.

An appearance from Kraven or Rhino

Courtesy of Jim Spellman/WireImage & Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The vague outlines of both baddies can clearly be seen in the sky above the Statue of Liberty as Strange struggles to keep the fabric of the multiverse together in the climax of the film. Rhino is probably a harder sell, given the contentious depiction of the character in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where Aleksei Mikhailovich was played by a hammy Paul Giamatti. Kraven, on the other hand, is headed to the screen early next year in his own standalone feature. A little tease of a pelt-wearing Aaron Taylor-Johnson seems like a perfect chance for Sony to hype up that solo project ahead of its wide theatrical bow.

Looking for more from your favorite Spider-Man stars? No Way Home alum Jacob Batalon stars in the upcoming SYFY original series Reginald the Vampire, premiering Oct.5 on SYFY.