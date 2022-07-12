'Squid Game' makes Emmys history plus 'Stranger Things,' 'Yellowjackets' and more genre nominees

After becoming a Netflix phenomenon, Squid Game just became a major part of Emmys history. The nominations for the annual awards recognizing the best in primetime television arrived Tuesday morning, and the streaming hit scored a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, becoming the first non-English language series to earn such a nod in the history of the Television Academy.

The news came amid a fairly robust showing for genre series this year, even as mainstays like HBO's Succession and AppleTV+'s Ted Lasso led the nominations with 25 and 20 nods, respectively.

In addition to its Outstanding Drama Series nomination, Squid Game also scored a Best Actor in a Drama Series nod for star Lee Jung-jae, as well as 12 more nominations including Outstanding Supporting Actor nods for both Park Hae-soo and Oh-Yeong-su, a Supporting Actress nod for Jung Ho-yeon, Outstanding Production Design, and more. The hit series, about a group of people caught in a deadly dystopian game show, is prepping a second season now.

But Squid Game wasn't the only major Netflix hit to land some Emmys love. The streamer's megahit Stranger Things also picked up a nod for Outstanding Drama Series, alongside Showtime hit Yellowjackets and AppleTV+ mindbender Severance. On the comedy series side of things, FX vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows nabbed a nomination for its third season.

Like Squid Game, Severance also picked up 14 nominations for its acclaimed tale of office workers caught in a strange, bisected existence, including nods for Adam Scott (Lead Actor), John Turturro (Supporting Actor), Christopher Walken (Supporting Actor), Patricia Arquette (Supporting Actress), and the show's production design, main titles, and more. Meanwhile, Stranger Things picked up 12 more nominations alongside its Outstanding Drama Series nod, including recognition for its music supervision, casting, prosthetic makeup, and visual effects.

Though it didn't quite make it to double digits, Yellowjackets picked up seven nominations, including Outstanding Actress for Melanie Lynskey, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci, and Outstanding Writing and Directing for the show's pilot episode, written by creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson and directed by Karyn Kusama.

Other genre shows to land multiple nominations include Marvel's Moon Knight with eight and Loki with six, The Book of Boba Fett with four Hawkeye with two, The Witcher with three, and more. On the animation side of things, Arcane, Rick and Morty, and What If...? all picked up Outstanding Animated Program nominations, while The Boys Presents: Diabolical, Love, Death + Robots, and Star Wars Visions picked up nods for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program. To see the complete list of nominees, head over to the Emmys website.

So, which genre series will actually take home some trophies? Find out when the Emmys arrive Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC.