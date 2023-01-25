'Squid Game: The Challenge' contestants reportedly needed medical attention after Red Light, Green Light

A reality competition show based on a survival drama series in which the losers of children's games are shot dead — what could go wrong!? Some things, apparently. A handful of contestants filming the upcoming Squid Game: The Challenge show reportedly needed medical attention Monday while playing Red Light, Green Light, the kiddie game that featured prominently in the first episode of the hit Netflix show, Squid Game.

The medical incidents on the reality show set occurred while the U.K. is experiencing a cold snap. Less than five contestants needed to be seen by medics, according to Variety. One player is believed to have hurt their shoulder after running into a wall, while others had mild issues.

Monday reportedly kicked off the first day of production at Cardington Studios in Bedford, about 46 miles north of London, and temperatures hit a low of zero degrees Celsius, which is 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Many of the players, flown in from around the world, aren't used to British weather, according to Variety.

One contestant told British tabloid The Sun, "Some people couldn’t move their feet because it was so cold. You could hear someone yell ‘medic’ and the crew would rush on. We ended up standing there for 30 minutes between takes. Some were crawling by the end. At least one was carried out on a stretcher."

The source added: "Even if hypothermia kicked in then people were willing to stay for as long as possible because a lot of money was on the line. Too many were determined not to move so they stood there for far too long."

Red Light, Green Light is played with one person who's "it" having their back turned to an open area and the other contestants. The goal is for the other contestants to sneak up and tag the person with their back to the group before they’re “caught.” The catching happens when the “it” person turns around and spots them still moving.

In the South Korean drama show Squid Game — which premiered in 2021 and quickly set the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time — fictional players who were caught moving by a giant robot doll were shot dead.

Netflix denied reports of any serious injury on the set of the reality series. The streamer told Variety in a statement: “We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures. While it was very cold on set — and participants were prepared for that — any claims of serious injury are untrue.”

The streaming service announced the reality competition series last June, boasting that Squid Game: The Challenge will offer the “largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history.”

There are 456 players competing for a reward of $4.56 million in the 10-episode series.

They’ll have to play a bunch of games inspired by the original show, plus new ones. "Their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them," Netflix said at the time in a release. "The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed."

As for the drama series, Squid Game has been renewed for Season 2. No word as of yet on a premiere date, but likely by late 2023 or early 2024.

Looking for other adventurous reality shows? Coast Guard Alaska and Bear Grylls: Survival School are now streaming on Peacock.