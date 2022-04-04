‘Squid Game’ creator working on feature called ‘Killing Old People Club,’ which sounds delightful

Was the original Squid Game not violent enough for you? If so, don’t fret — show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is working on a follow-up feature called Killing Old People Club, which is presumably about a group that enjoys killing old people for fun.

According to Variety, the new film is inspired by a novel written by Umberto Eco, a renowned Italian author and essayist. Hwang revealed the title during a panel at MipTV. He didn’t give any details about the movie other than its title, that it will most likely be “another controversial film,” and that it will be “more violent than Squid Game.” He also said that he’s already written a 25-page treatment for it, and that old people will likely hate him if/when it comes out.

Killing Old People Club won’t take the place of Hwang working on a second season of Netflix’s most popular show, Squid Game. At the same event, he said he was heading back to Korea to write the aforementioned season and said that he hoped it would drop on Netflix some time in 2024.

In an interview last December, Hwang said that Season 2 of Squid Game would explore whether its protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) would turn to the dark side. “I would think that in the second season, what [Gi-hun] has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner,” he said via translator during a virtual SAG panel. “And at the same time, as for the Front Man [Lee Byung-hun] who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it's like Darth Vader. Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right? I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well."

Both of these projects are still in early days, however, so it will likely be awhile until we’ll be able to see them. In the meantime, we can always (re)watch the first season of Squid Game on Netflix.