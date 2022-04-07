'Star Trek: Voyager' cast spills all the tea in new trailer for upcoming documentary

Star Trek: Voyager is getting the documentary treatment and, if the first trailer for To the Journey is any indication, fans will be getting a very candid peek behind the curtain of the classic Trek series.

The extended trailer made its debut on TrekMovie.com this week, with nearly seven minutes of cast and crew interviews that provide a glimpse into the creative struggles and Hollywood headaches that surrounded Voyager's seven-season run from January 1995 to May 2001. Captain Janeway herself, Kate Mulgrew, offers a blunt recollection of her early days in the role, acting on set under the judgmental eyes of Paramount and then-UPN TV brass following the infamous departure of the show's original Janeway, French actor Geneviève Bujold.

Garrett Wong, who played Ensign Harry Kim, reveals that he was "the only Asian male series regular" on television at the time. Of any TV show. (And TV still has a long way to go to bridge that representation gap).

Other highlights include: Executive producers Jeri Taylor, Brannon Braga, and Rick Berman discussing the origins of the show and actor Robert Beltran, who played a member of the terrorist group the Maquis before becoming Janeway's first officer, shares insights into when former cast mate Jennifer Lien (who played Kes) was fired from the show.

To the Journey is set for release later in 2022. Watch the trailer below.