'Stargirl' creator Geoff Johns says fourth season of The CW series would've been 'insane'

The light officially went out on Stargirl Wednesday evening with the premiere of its series finale following the show's untimely cancellation at The CW back in October. Thankfully, the creative team behind the DC-inspired title was prepared for such an eventuality and shot two different endings for Season 3, just in case. Had creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer Geoff Johns been allowed to carry the narrative into a fourth season, however, things would have gotten "insane," he teased during a postmortem interview with TVLine.

"Every season we wanted to do something very different," Johns said, explaining how each installment was inspired by the various genre movies he grew up loving. Season 1, for instance, was a coming-of-age story meant to channel The Karate Kid and Back to the Future. Season 2, on the other hand, drew from seminal horror classics such as A Nightmare on Elm Street and Flatliners. The third and final outing opted for a murder mystery vibe modeled after Murder She Wrote and Knives Out.

"Season 4 also had an inspiration that was very different," hinted the creator, refusing to go into more detail on the matter. "Someday I’ll talk about it. But the change to that final scene is very minor. I’m sure it will hit the [internet] someday, because it’s not like we’re putting it in vault or anything. We’ll release it someday and maybe talk more about it."

Even if the story didn't end at this juncture, the Season 3 finale wouldn't have changed much. "It would’ve been exactly the same episode," Johns insisted, later adding that, given the advance notice on potential cancellation, last night's swan song "was always designed" to neatly wrap things up. "There was an idea in the very final scene [via] a little bit of different dialogue that was going to propel us to a Season 4 story, but I altered it to act as a closing chapter. But there’s nothing in the episode that would’ve dramatically changed."

Co-showrunner Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar) executive produced the series alongside Johns (who also created the comic book iteration of the titular hero), Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter. Stargirl represented a co-production between Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Earlier this year, The CW began axing a litany of original programming as the network prepared to be sold off to a new owner — Nexstar Media Group. Nearly all of the Arrowverse titles (save for The Flash and Superman & Lois) were unceremoniously canceled. The Flash will come to an end after a truncated ninth season, while the fate of Superman & Lois remains unclear. And that's not even mentioning Gotham Knights, The Winchesters, Kung Fu, Walker, and Walker: Independence. "We will have some carryover commitment for the CBS and the WBD programming in that year, but it’s minimal at that point," Nexstar Executive VP and CFO Lee Ann Gliha said last month.

