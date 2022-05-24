'Stranger Things': Finn Wolfhard correctly guessed the plot of the Duffers' top secret spinoff idea

Only one Stranger Things star knows what the first spinoff is, but only because he guessed.

This week marks the beginning of the end for Stranger Things, the hit Netflix supernatural series that launches its fourth season on Friday ahead of a planned fifth and final season coming soon.

We know it's the beginning of the end because the show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, told us as much in an announcement earlier this year. But the Duffers also hinted in that same announcement that the original show is not the end of the Stranger Things universe. Some kind of spinoff show is seemingly on the way at some point, and while the Duffers have yet to reveal its premise or setting, one Stranger Things star already knows what it is. Not because he's starring in it, but because he guessed it.

Speaking to Variety to promote the upcoming Stranger Things 4, the Duffers wrote in an email that Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the show, was able to correctly pinpoint their focus for the upcoming spinoff series, despite the show still being in very, very early stages.

“We do have an idea for a spinoff that we’re super excited about … but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it,” the Duffers wrote. “We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different. But somehow Finn Wolfhard — who is one crazy smart kid — correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!”

There are many, many angles a spinoff series could take into the world of Stranger Things, a show which kicks off when something goes wrong at a secret government lab that just happens to be located outside a small town in Indiana. It's certainly possible there are other such labs out there somewhere, and of course we already know that there are other survivors of Hawkins Lab who've made a life for themselves beyond the reach of the government, who have their own stories to tell.

Then again, it's also possible that the spinoff is about none of that. Remember, Wolfhard's already been through filming on the fourth season of the show, which means he knows things about the story and the world that fans haven't yet learned. It could be he guessed based on some of that information, or it could be that he just took a wild stab at something completely removed from what we've seen so far, and struck gold in the process.

Whatever the case, a spinoff of some kind is coming eventually, provided the Duffers can get their idea together and Netflix is still on board with it. Here's what they said about their future plans for the franchise in that announcement back in February: "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

Stranger Things 4 premieres its first seven episodes this Friday, May 27 on Netflix, with the final two episodes arriving July 1.

Looking for more sci-fi TV? Check out shows like Resident Alien, Brave New World, Project Blue Book, Eureka, Heroes, Intergalactic, and more streaming now on Peacock. Looking ahead, SYFY has new series The Ark in the works from original Stargate film writer/producer Dean Devlin, as well as Stargate SG-1 producer Jonathan Glassner.