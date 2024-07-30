Peacock This Summer: Stream The Fall Guy, The Killer, Paris Olympics, Abigail & More

The 2024 Paris Olympics are in full swing on Peacock, but that’s only the start of a sizzling Peacock summer — a super-stacked TV season packed with tons of original content and star-studded movie blockbusters making their streaming premieres fresh from theaters.

Keep tabs on the ongoing Olympic Games action by dialing up Peacock's one-stop streaming spot, which gives you full control over your own what-to-watch flow, right here. But when the dust at last settles from the August 11 closing ceremonies, get set for an entire season's worth of binge-worthy movies, TV favorites, and Peacock exclusives... with all the action and laughs waiting right at your fingertips.

RELATED: Where To Watch 2024 Paris Olympics: Complete Schedule

Mr. Throwback (Streaming August 8)

In between your favorite Olympic events, kick things up a notch beginning August 8, when NBA superstar Stephen Curry goes in front of the camera as the costar of the new Peacock comedy series Mr. Throwback. The Golden State Warriors great plays a kinda-fictional version of his title-winning self in the series, which reunites him with a long-lost sixth-grade B-ball teammate named Danny (played by Sonic the Hedgehog veteran Adam Pally). These days, Danny’s a memorabilia dealer, not an athlete like Steph — and call us crazy, but there’s something that seems just a little bit funky about the timing of the mismatched duo’s hilariously awkward grown-up reunion.

The Bikeriders (Streaming August 9)

Focus Features’ critically acclaimed movie peek into the close-knit vibes of 1960s motorcycle culture is riding straight out of theaters and into your living room when The Bikeriders makes its streaming premiere exclusively on Peacock August 9. Starring Austin Butler as a free-riding MC club leader, and told from the point of view of his ride-or-die girlfriend (played by Jodie Comer), The Bikeriders lives up to its open-road ethos with an all-star cast that includes Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, and Norman Reedus.

Bel-Air Season 3 (Streaming August 15)

If it’s summer, it means that school’s out — and what better place to spend your hard-won break than Bel-Air? Season 3 of the hit series returns to Peacock on August 15, with Will (Jabari Banks) striking out on all-new ventures alongside Carlton (Olly Sholotan), each aspiring for bigger dreams than acing the merely academic side of affluent high-school life.

Love Island USA — Season 6 Reunion (Streaming August 19)

Steph Curry’s not the only star who’s playing catch-up with the past this summer. Yep, your favorite islanders are all coming together once more on August 19, when Love Island USA sets the stage for a reality-TV rally with the hugely anticipated “Reunion” special that’s sure to pick up some of the dramatic threads left dangling in the wake of the recent Season 6 finale. Can love finally triumph… even if your name’s not Kordell or Serena?

RELATED: Love Island USA Season 6 Is Now the No. 1 Reality Series Streaming in the U.S.

The Killer (Streaming August 23)

Action master John Woo makes his Peacock movie debut as the director of The Killer, a radical reimagining of his same-named 1989 Hong Kong movie classic. Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel stars as Zee (aka “Queen of the Dead”), an enigmatic assassin who ends up in all her competitors’ crosshairs after daring to show just a smidge of compassion while carrying out her latest kill. Also starring Sam Worthington (Avatar), Omar Sy (Jurassic World), and Diana Silvers (Booksmart), The Killer premieres exclusively on Peacock beginning August 23.

The Fall Guy + The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut (Streaming August 30)

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt bring action comedy in with a bang on August 30, when fans can pick their flavor in the dual streaming premiere of both The Fall Guy theatrical version or The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut. As a star-fueled ode to the adrenalized stunt actors who make movies like this one possible, the theatrical version naturally comes pre-loaded with plenty of kick. But The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut packs in an additional 20 minutes of gonzo material, seamlessly stitched together by director David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw) in an epic homage to the classic 1980s TV series that inspired it.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (Streaming now)

Po (Jack Black) is back for the cuddly attack in Kung Fu Panda 4, the latest installment in DreamWorks’ affectionately animated smack-’n’pow family franchise. Can our heroic hairball conquer all the lingering demons arising from his past to meet his ultimate destiny? Making the bird app its exclusive streaming home when it arrived from theaters in June, Kung Fu Panda 4 adds some new characters to its ever-expanding martial arts menagerie (including the sneaky fox-thief Zhen, voiced by Awkwafina), who tag along with Po on his most epic journey yet.

RELATED: Kung Fu Panda 4 Ending Explained by Jack Black

Those About to Die (Streaming now)

Get to know the cloak-and-dagger side of Ancient Rome’s decadent era in Those About to Die, the 10-part gladiatorial event series from event-movie mastermind Roland Emmerich (Independence Day). Featuring the iconic Anthony Hopkins as Roman Emperor Vespasian, Those About to Die dives deep behind the scenes of the gruesome family and political grit that helped power one of Rome’s most notoriously gory spectacles.

Abigail (Streaming now)

Take her size for granted and it’ll be your last mis-stake! Pint-sized vampire Abigail (Alisha Weir) picks off a posse of would-be ransom robbers with all the panache of a prima ballerina in Abigail, the horror-comedy hit that bears her name. Directed by dream horror duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not, Scream), Abigail is still fresh from theaters following its April 2024 release, and features a truly killer ensemble including Giancarlo Esposito, Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, Melissa Barrera, and Kevin Durand. Just be sure to watch out for those tiny fangs!