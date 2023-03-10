Watch Jimmy Fallon sing 'Mario' theme song with voice cast of 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

Jimmy Fallon, The Roots & The Super Mario Bros. Movie Cast on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Photo: Jimmy Fallon, The Roots & The Super Mario Bros. Movie Cast Sing the Super Mario Bros. Theme Song/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube

Is there a more iconic video game theme song than the one composed by Koji Kondo for the original Super Mario Bros. title? Not likely!

To celebrate MAR10 Day (an official holiday devoted to Nintendo's mustachioed plumber), The Tonight Show assembled the voice cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (in theaters everywhere next month) for an acapella rendition of the classic 8-bit tune and the equally famous "Underground" theme.

RELATED: Why 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' has Luigi as the damsel in distress rather than Princess Peach

Nearly all of the film's major players — Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Jack Black (Bowser), and Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong) — lend their pipes to the musical endeavor alongside Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, Shigeru Miyamoto (creator of Mario and numerous other iconic games) and Chris Meledandri (founder/CEO of Illumination Entertainment).

Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie cast sing the video game's theme song now:

Recently sitting down with Fandango (see the video below), Black compared the earworm-y beat that awaits players in World 1-1 to John Williams' score for Jaws. "It's so simple, but it's so profound," he explained.

"It's multi-generational," Pratt told Fandango when asked about the enduring nature of the series. "Mario is this pillar that supports the foundation of the childhood of my generation, of my kids' generation. There are so many people and all of them remember the first time they played Mario."

He later continued: "Mario's a little guy, he's got that attitude that he wants to stick up for people. He wants to stand up for himself. He never gives up, he doesn't quit. He doesn't know how to quit. I think that he's really confident and loyal. He loves his brother, he loves his family, and he believes that he should be doing something special with his life."

Written by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film was co-directed by a pair of Teen Titans GO! alumni: Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), and longtime voice of Mario in the games, Charles Martinet (his role is still being kept under wraps), round out the ensemble.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie warps onto big screen Wednesday, April 5 — two days earlier than originally planned. All episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are now streaming on Peacock, including the latest episode featuring the Mario Bros. crew. New episodes of The Tonight Show air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

Want more from Illumination? Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 are now streaming on Peacock.