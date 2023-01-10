Jordan Peele's 'Twilight Zone' revival comes to SYFY - here's how to watch

The Jordan Peele-produced revival of The Twilight Zone has now entered another dimension, and can be seen on SYFY on Wednesday nights.

Jordan Peele as The Narrator of the CBS All Access series THE TWILIGHT ZONE.

Photo: Robert Falconer/CBS

For years, SYFY has been the official network home of the OG Twilight Zone series created by Rod Serling.

However, our annual New Year's marathon of the seminal anthology program went a little differently this year with the addition of episodes from the Jordan Peele-produced revival that ran on Paramount+ (formerly known as CBS All Access) for a total of two seasons between 2019 and 2020. Well, we're here to tell you that wasn't some one-off initiative, but the start of an exciting new era. SYFY has acquired the airing rights to the most recent iteration of The Twilight Zone, and will air episodes from it every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

As always, these standalone tales use the genres of sci-fi, horror, and fantasy to shine a light on the current state of affairs in our society — from deep racial divides to the petulant nature of certain politicians.

Check out the official announcement in the tweet below:

New year, new (on) SYFY! You can now enter #TheTwilightZone, hosted by Jordan Peele, Wednesdays 9/8c 🌌 pic.twitter.com/4L8F3eUxvv — SYFY (@SYFY) January 4, 2023

Peele — who also stepped into the role of host and narrator — executive produced the streaming reboot alongside Simon Kinberg, Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Alex Rubens, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling (the late wife of Rod Serling), and Rick Berg.

"The biggest challenge is maintaining the classic vibe of the original but simultaneously not making it seem like an artifact," Rosenfeld, who also serves as president of Peele's Monkeypaw Productions banner, told SYFY WIRE in early 2020. "This is a central consideration while creating this show. We want to convey the mood, tone, and themes of the original but do so through a modern lens."

The project attracted some of the biggest acting talent of our time like Sanaa Lathan, Chris Diamantopoulos, Steven Yeun, Taissa Farmiga, Kumail Nanjiani, Topher Grace, Gillian Jacobs, Billy Porter, Gretchen Mol, Jimmi Simpson, Paul F. Tompkins, Luke Kirby, Rhea Seehorn, Jurnee Smollett, Adam Scott, Jacob Tremblay, and so many others.

