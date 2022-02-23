'Resident Alien' Season 2: Go behind-the-scenes of Ep. 5, directed by Back to the Future's Lea Thompson!

That's right, the actress who played Lorraine McFly in the Back to the Future films directed tonight's episode!

Yes, we already gave it away in the headline, but we're still geeking out hard over the fact that the fifth episode of Resident Alien Season 2 was directed by none other than Lea Thompson (aka the actress who played Lorraine McFly in the Back to the Future trilogy).

Titled "Family Day," Episode 5 unfolds at a Patience carnival organized by Mayor Ben Hawthorne (Levi Fiehler), who desperately wants to rebrand the town's image after so many deaths and disappearances. The resultant affair includes a play put on by the youth of Patience, who re-enact the story of the 59 miners who ran back into a collapsing mine to save one of their peers.

Turns out this was one of Thompson's favorite recurring motifs on the show. "It's just a genius idea," she says in the behind-the-scenes featurette above. "I got to work with the incredible art director and production designer and the costumes. Everybody worked together to create this play."

"Watching a bunch of children fall down under boulders and say, 'My leg! My leg!' And [then] hold up a fake leg with blood coming off of it, it's not the feel-good family play," adds Meredith Garretson, who plays Ben's wife, Kate.

The stage performance culminates in a solemn musical number entitled "Where Have All the Daddies Gone?" Its lyrics were written by showrunner and executive producer Chris Sheridan, who previously bagged an Emmy nod for his work on a Family Guy song. "If it wasn't bad enough, it gets worse real quick," Sheridan explains. "I think that will be Ben's legacy for a long time."

Episodes 1-5 episodes of Resident Alien Season 2 are now available on the SYFY app and Peacock. New installments debut on both platforms the day after they air on SYFY every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST.