SYFY's SurrealEstate Season 3 Sets April Debut & Time Jump in Official Trailer (WATCH)

Your First Look at SurrealEstate Season 3

SurrealEstate: Go Behind the Scenes With Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, & More For a Character Meet-and-Greet

The haunted housing market is heating up again.

Stars Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy are back to exorcise the ectoplasmic home market in the official trailer for Season 3 of SurrealEstate, which promises to deliver plenty of eccentric clients and ghostly threats (like the lingering spirit of an Old West cowboy). The hit show will return to SYFY early next month.

Set three years after the events of the sophomore season, the upcoming episodes find Luke Roman (Rozon), Susan Ireland (Levy), and the rest of the ghost-busting team at the merged Roman Ireland Agency ridding "metaphysically engaged properties" — aka haunted houses — of recalcitrant spectral squatters. At the same time, “Luke is stalked by an old, demonic childhood nemesis who threatens him and everyone he cares about… dead or alive," according to the official synopsis.

Watch SYFY's official trailer for SurrealEstate Season 3

"I'm petrified for what the "big bad" house would be for Season 3," Rozon admitted during an interview with SYFY WIRE after the Season 2 finale. "Season 1 was already tough. And Season 2's house was no joke. Now, if we're all on our A-game, I can't imagine what the 'big bad' house will be."

Tennille Read (Megan Donovan), Maurice Dean Wint (August Ripley), and Adam Korson (Father Phil Orley) round out the principal cast.

When does SurrealEstate return for Season 3? Season 3 of SurrealEstate will premiere on SYFY Thursday, April 3 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The show is executive-produced by Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo, Danishka Esterhazy, and creator/showrunner George R. Olson.