SurrealEstate Takes Out Another Mortgage as SYFY Renews Supernatural Fave for Season 3

Luke Roman (Tim Rozon) and Susan Ireland (Sarah Levy) still have plenty of work to do, exorcising the houses no one else wants to touch. SYFY delighted SurrealEstate fans today by announcing that it has renewed the hit supernatural series for a third season. You may recall that Season 2 ended with a pair of dangling story threads: the OG crew members went their separate ways and the Roman Agency earned a new name. Luke and Susan are now 50-50 partners in the Roman Ireland Agency.

What kind of haunted domicile will our heroes go up against in the next batch of episodes? Your guess is as good as ours! Even the cast doesn't know. "I'm petrified for what the 'big bad' house would be for Season 3," Rozon said during an interview with SYFY WIRE at the end of last season. "Season 1 was already tough. And Season 2's house was no joke. Now, if we're all on our A-game, I can't imagine what the 'big bad' house will be."

What Is SurrealEstate About?

Created, showrun, and executive-produced by George R. Olson, SurrealEstate takes the immortal question of "When there's something strange in your neighborhood, who ya gonna call?" to a whole new level. Say you've got a house full of restless spirits and/or malevolent demons claiming squatter's rights. Calling your RE/MAX representative ain't gonna cut it. You're gonna need the experts at the newly-christened Roman Ireland Agency, who charge a reasonable fee for effective and long-lasting poltergeist fumigation services.

"There's a real trope that networks always want just more action, more scares, more this, more that. SYFY has, from the first day, said we want to feel the characters and we want to see what they're really like," Olson told SYFY WIRE in 2021. "They really challenged me and my wonderful writers to come up with those moments and those backstories and those quirks, and those irrational things that make people people, and bake them into the scares and the horror."

Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo, and Danishka Esterhazy also serve as executive producers. Season 2 was ranked as cable's No. 2 original scripted series in the timeslot in both total viewers and the 18-49 demographic.

The cast of SurrealEstate appears in SurrealEstate Season 2 Episode 9 -- "Dearly Departed" Photo: Blue Ice Pictures/SYFY

Who Stars in SurrealEstate? The show co-stars Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp), Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), Adam Korson (Teachers), Maurice Dean Wint (Diggstown), Savannah Basley (Wynonna Earp), and Tennille Read (Workin' Moms).

When Will Season 3 of SurrealEstate Premiere on SYFY? As of this writing, we don't know when Season 3 of SurrealEstate will premiere. After all, production hasn't even started yet. Be sure to check back in with us for regular updates!

