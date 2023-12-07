SurrealEstate's Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy Admit Their Shock at the Season 2 Finale

Wait? What's happening at The Roman Agency in the SurrealEstate Season 2 finale? Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy express their own shock and what they think will happen next.

In the Season 2 finale of SurrealEstate, "Letting Go," the whole The Roman Agency, including new additions Lomax (Elena Juatco) and Rochelle (Joy Tanner), turned up to get Susan (Sarah Levy) out of her haunted house. After a lot of group thinking, it was another job well done. But then a whole host of other changes knocked us off our chairs. Luke (Tim Rozon) official made Susan a partner and renamed their firm to: The Roman Ireland Agency. And then in a series of bombshells, Phil (Adam Korson) announced he was taking the job an an investigator for the Catholic Church in Rome. Auggie (Maurice Dean Wint) accepted Rochelle's job and Zooey (Savannah Basley) decided to start law school!

Luke Roman makes peace with his past...for now

(l-r) Carl Roman (Art Hindle) and Luke Roman (Tim Rozon) appear in SurrealEstate Season 2 Episode 10 -- "Letting Go" Photo: Duncan de Young/Blue Ice Pictures/SYFY

Even Luke let go of his father in a poignant graveside goodbye that had him walking away on his own two feet for the first time, maybe ever. Tim Rozon told SYFY WIRE that that scene really has Luke following his own internal compass, instead of seeking what his mother or father wanted from him.

"He put the compass down and is going to walk out on his own for the first time," Rozon explained. "But he's little better off than he was leaving Season 1. It's scary stuff being a grown-up. But that's what I love about the show. As fun as it is to deal with the demons under your bed, sometimes it's scarier to deal with the demons in your head."

However, creator George Olson also let it be known that Luke shouldn't get comfortable in any way. "I'm not sure that you would say that his business will be finished," the showrunner warned SYFY WIRE. "I kind of reject really easy solutions. I'm not sure that it's satisfying to see everybody skipping off into the sunset. Life is messy. Thank God for it because it keeps things interesting. With The Roman Agency, change is always going to be a constant."

Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy's shock at the changes at The Agency

The cast of SurrealEstate appears in SurrealEstate Season 2 Episode 9 -- "Dearly Departed" Photo: Blue Ice Pictures/SYFY

Of course, as stunned as audiences may have been with the last minutes of the SurrealEstate Season 2 finale, imagine reading that script with no prior warning?

"I was very shocked," Sarah Levy shared with SYFY WIRE about what she discovered inside the pages. "We did not have a conversation about it before, or if we did, I wasn't there," she joked. I was very shocked. When you're reading and you're reading everyone's stories and where they're going...being made partner, I did not see at all. I just thought we would resolve the conflict, get back on the same page and move forward with The Roman Agency as business per usual."

Rozon concurred that his experience was similar. "I read the script and I equally was surprised by the partnership," he said. "But looking back, I don't know why I was surprised. I mean, that's the payoff. It's what we've been working for. We realized more in Season 2 how much he values and needs Susan. Even in Season 1, the amount of respect that they had for each other as salespeople, I always liked and understood that about the two of them. They love their job, so it makes perfect sense that they team up."

What Rozon said he did not see coming at all was the scattering of the OG Roman Agency staff. "We have this wonderful team up on one end and then on the other end of the spectrum, the rest of the table of the team up is going their own separate ways," he said with genuine surprise.

"Yeah, I was like, 'Wait, what? I must have read that wrong?'" Levy said of her instant reaction to the team breaking up. "Of course, the addition of Lomax and Rochelle were incredible additions. But I can't imagine the show alive without Phil, Zooey and without Auggie. It would be a completely different show. I think the chemistry between the five of us, now the seven of us, is so good that I just don't know whether you want to shake that up."

What could be coming for The Roman Ireland Agency in Season 3?

(l-r) Father Phil Orley (Adam Korson), Lomax (Elena Juatco), and Luke Roman (Tim Rozon) appear in SurrealEstate Season 2 Episode 10 -- "Letting Go" Photo: Duncan de Young/Blue Ice Pictures/SYFY

While an official pick up for SurrealEstate Season 3 hasn't been decided yet, Rozon is already speculating about what might come out of all these Season 2 changes. First, he isn't worried about the staff migration becoming permanent.

"I don't think for one second, we're breaking up," he shared. "I was more surprised at the ending of The Roman Agency and Susan combining them than the characters leaving. We're putting them aside for a second just so we can all get back together."

Rozon said he's actually more worried about what spectral threats will be out to get them. "I'm petrified for what the "big bad" house would be for Season 3," he admitted. "Season 1 was already tough. And Season 2's house was no joke. Now, if we're all on our A-game, I can't imagine what the "big bad" house will be."

