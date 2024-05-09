Thunder Buddies For Life! Seth McFarlane's Ted Renewed for Season 2 on Peacock

Bear witness to the return of everybody’s favorite foul-mouthed stuffed animal. Ted, Peacock’s hit prequel series to Seth MacFarlane’s 2012 comedy of the same name, has been renewed for a second season, the streamer announced today.

Ted, which broke records when it premiered in January of this year, takes place before the events of the movie, which starred Mark Wahlberg as a Massachusetts man who lived with his best friend, a teddy bear who came to life when he was a kid. In the series, MacFarlane, the creator of Family Guy, reprises his role as the voice of Ted while Max Burkholder plays a 16-year-old version of John, living at home in 1993. Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach co-star as John’s parents, Matty and Susan, and Giorgia Whigham plays cousin Blaire.

Ted was a huge hit for Peacock, as it was the streamer’s most-watched original title and, according to Nielsen, was the #1 Original Streaming Comedy in the U.S. for more than two consecutive months after its January 11 debut. The show was also a success in the U.K., Australia, and Canada. Folks just love that bear.

Max Burkholder as John and Seth MacFarlane as voice of Ted in Ted "My Two Dads" Episode 2. Photo: Peacock

When does Ted Season 2 premiere? There are few details about the second season as of this time. Peacock did not announce a release date for the second season nor did it specify how many episodes it would be.

The first season was seven episodes, all of which dropped on the same day on Peacock. Filming for the first season began in August and the show premiered in January, so presumably it won’t be too long before Ted and John are making mischief on Peacock again.

In addition to Ted, Peacock has recently announced new seasons of other originals, including Poker Face, Based on a True Story, Bel-Air, Twisted Metal, Wolf Like Me, Dr. Death, and We Are Lady Parts.

Ted Season 1 is available to stream exclusively on Peacock.