'The Ark': Dean Devlin's new SYFY series fills out cast with recurring guest stars

The series is now in production, with Devlin and Jonathan Glassner serving as showrunners.

The Ark, an ambitious new television series from SYFY and Dean Devlin, is fast filling up its cast, two-by-two.

Today, the network announced a slew of recurring guest stars for the show, which takes place in a future where humanity has begun to colonize other planets. Ark One, the first ship sent out to find a new hospitable planet, suffers an unexpected disaster that forces its remaining crew members to band together in an effort to stay alive and complete their interstellar mission.

Christina Wolfe (Batwoman), Shalini Peiris (Zack Snyder's Justice League), Miles Barrow (The Peripheral), Pavle Jerinić (The Outpost), and Tiana Upcheva (The Outpost) have officially boarded the project — whose first 12 episodes are now in production at PFI Studios in Belgrade, Serbia — as the aforementioned guest stars. Christie Burke (Maid), Richard Fleeshman (Deep Heat), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones), Stacey Read (Aneni), and Ryan Adams were announced as series regulars last week.

Wolfe plays Cat Brandice, a psychologist who isn't afraid to provoke others to get what she wants. Peiris steps into the role of Dr. Sanjivni Kabir, Ark One's chief doctor. Barrow has been cast as Baylor Trent, an ensign with an identity crisis. Jerinić is Lt. Felix Strickland, the ship's head of security with an incredibly strict code of honor. Lastly, Upcheva plays Eva Markovic, leader of Ark One's maintenance, engineering, and life support teams who suffered a secret loss during the disaster.

Devlin (known for writing/producing Stargate and Independence Day with Hollywood's disaster maven, Roland Emmerich) serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1). Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson (of Devlin's Electric Entertainment) are also executive producers with Jonathan English and Steve Lee (of Balkanic Media) on board as producers.

Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming, described The Ark as a "heart-racing story" when the project was first greenlit by SYFY in late January. “With the recent success of both Resident Alien and Chucky, the network is home to several of the most creative storytellers working in all of television," Katz added.

Devlin signaled the start of production on Instagram with a picture of himself standing in video village. "The adventure begins!!" he wrote in the caption. His Electric Entertainment banner is handling the show's international sales.