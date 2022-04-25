Lisa Brenner joins SYFY and Dean Devlin's 'The Ark' as interstellar commander

Director Dean Devlin and wife/actress Lisa Brenner arrive for the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Geostorm" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 16, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Director Dean Devlin and wife/actress Lisa Brenner arrive for the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Geostorm" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 16, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

SYFY's latest original TV series, The Ark, just found the person who will lead humanity's last chance at survival.

SYFY WIRE can confirm that Lisa Brenner (The Patriot) has been added to the upcoming show as Commander Susan Ingram, a recurring guest character. Following a long career in the military, Ingram boards the Ark One (a space-faring vessel on which the main action unfolds), only to "find herself caught between a romance and turbulence while on board," according to the official character description.

The actress — who just so happens to be married to the project's creator and co-showrunner, Dean Devlin — joins a cast that also includes Christie Burke (Maid), Richard Fleeshman (Deep Heat), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones), Stacey Read (Aneni), and Ryan Adams. Brenner's fellow recurring guest stars are Christina Wolfe (Batwoman), Shalini Peiris (Zack Snyder's Justice League), Miles Barrow (The Peripheral), Pavle Jerinić (The Outpost), and Tiana Upcheva (The Outpost).

Brenner also confirmed her involvement with the show on Instagram. "Working with @officialdeandevlin on this awesome new SYFY show!" she wrote in the caption. "No pressure at all! Very excited about it all!!"

The Ark, which was ordered straight-to-series in January of this year, takes place a century in the future when Earth's population is forced to seek out other hospitable planets to colonize. One of the first ships sent out into the vastness of outer space, Ark One, sustains heavy casualties on its journey, which forces the remaining crew and passengers to band together in an effort to complete their mission.

Production on the first 12 episodes is currently underway at PFI Studios in Belgrade, Serbia. Devlin is known for co-writing sci-fi blockbuster classics like Stargate and Independence Day with director Roland Emmerich. He serves as an executive producer on The Ark with Jonathan Glassner (also co-showrunner), Marc Roskin, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson. Jonathan English and Steve Lee are producers.

“The Ark is a perfect fit for SYFY audiences and we know fans will gravitate to this heart-racing story from Dean Devlin, one of the most accomplished and respected sci-fi writers working today,” Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming said in a statement when the series was first announced. “With the recent success of both Resident Alien and Chucky, the network is home to several of the most creative storytellers working in all of television.”

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to partner with SYFY again and can’t think of a better collaborator than Jonathan Glassner to bring this series to life,” added Devlin.