‘The Baby’ trailer reveals having a murderous baby is tough

Parenthood is hard enough without your baby killing everyone who annoys them.

Parenthood is tough. It’s even tougher for Natasha (Michelle De Swarte), who has a baby literally fall into her lap after apparently murdering two police officers.

That’s the premise of the HBO horror comedy, The Baby. And as the trailer for the limited series makes clear, the baby in question isn’t only capable of deadly force, but also really wants Natasha to be their new parent, whether Natasha wants to be or not.

Check out the trailer below to see this nefarious infant in action:

Looks like this little one is a real big terror! And by terror, we mean that the child seems to enjoy maiming and/or murdering anyone who displeases them, which would be quite a lot of people, knowing how babies are.

Despite all the death wrought by this baby’s little hands, however, the trailer shows that it clearly has a darkly comedic bent that skews toward British humor territory. It also seems to be a surreal examination of how becoming a mother will literally upend every part of your life in horrible ways — hilarious stuff!

The show comes to us from co-creators Siân Robins-Grace (Sex Education, The End of the F***ing World) and Lucy Gaymer, and is a co-production with SKY and produced by SISTER (Chernobyl) and Proverbial Pictures. In addition to De Swarte, the series includes Amira Ghazalla (The Rhythm Section), Amber Grappy, Patrice Naiambana (Spectre), Sinéad Cusack (Marcella), Shvorne Marks (Endeavour), Isy Suttie (Peep Show), Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education), Seyan Sarvan (It’s a Sin), Karl Davies (The Tower), and Divian Ladwa (Ant-Man and the Wasp).

The eight-episode limited series debuts Sunday, April 24 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.