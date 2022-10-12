‘The Capture’ takes on deepfake deception in new Season 2 trailer

The surveillance state makes a tempting playground for tech-savvy operatives with leveled-up computer skills to bend reality to their will. It’s a real-world dystopian theme that Peacock explored to a thrilling finish in Season 1 of mystery thriller series The Capture, and now the British spy show is returning with a new, deepfake-laced crime to solve…if, that is, it’s truly a crime in the first place.

Conspiracies that shield the guilty by framing the innocent lie at the heart of the crime mysteries in The Capture, which debuted in 2020 as a Peacock launch title after making the leap from its original home at the BBC. Holliday Grainger (The Borgias, Electric Dreams) stars as detective inspector Rachel Carey, a member of the London homicide unit tasked with unraveling complex cases and nabbing the sort of extra-tough perpetrators who go to extreme measures to escape detection.

Season 2 puts Carey on the case of politician Isaac Turner (Paapa Essiedu), a security minister who’s been framed to take the fall for a crime he seemingly isn’t connected to.

Check it out:

"The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see,” teases Peacock. “Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Entrenched in the U.K.’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy — with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues? Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features 'invisible' assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media.”

The show's first season featured an ensemble cast that included Callum Turner, Laura Haddock, Ben Miles, Cavan Clerkin, Paul Ritter, and Ron Perlman. A new group joins the race against technology for Season 2, with Carey and Perlman (who plays a U.S. CIA officer) joined by series newcomers Essiedu, Indira Varma, Andy Nyman, Rob Yang, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Cavan Clerkin, Ginny Holder, and Nigel Lindsay.

Filmed on location in London, each season of The Capture tells an unfolding thriller tale in six-episode installments, with all episodes arriving all at once and ready to binge. Created, written, and executive produced by Ben Chanan (Cyberbully, The Missing), produced by Kristian Dench (Silent Witness, Midsomer Murders), and directed by James Kent (The Aftermath) and Philippa Langdale (A Discovery of Witches), Season 2 of The Capture premieres at Peacock on Thursday, Nov. 3.