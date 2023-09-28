The Continental Director Reveals His Other Idea for Potential John Wick Spinoff

If Director Albert Hughes gets his way, The Continental: From the World of John Wick won’t be the only prequel story delving into the characters from the hit John Wick film franchise.

“I daydream about doing an episode of the Adjudicator, set in the 1930s, art deco, noir, black and white,” Hughes told NBC Insider. “The grandmother of the Adjudicator in this series.”

His vision for the Adjudicator storyline stems from Hughes’ own fan and film theories he’s culled from the John Wick lore: “It’s almost like the Royal family,” Hughes said on what he thinks should be required to be an Adjudicator. “You have to be birthed into it and trained into it and you’re not invited to be an Adjudicator. It has to be a bloodline thing.”

The focus of the story would be “absolute power corrupts absolutely,” Hughes added. “I would like to see a story like that superimposed in 1930s Weimar, Germany maybe. Even if I didn’t make it, I would like to see that,” Hughes added, joking about giving up the pitch by sharing his idea with NBC Insider.

Hughes directed installments Night 1 and 3 for The Continental with Charlotte Brändström directing Night 2.

What is The Continental?

The three-part event is set in 1970s New York. The prequel paints a detailed picture of the hotel’s gory history and how the beloved duo Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) and Charon (Ayomede Adegun) came together decades before the events of the John Wick films.

Ballerina, a movie starring Ana de Armas as an assassin, is a spinoff set to take place in the John Wick universe closer to the timeline of the films’ events. Keanu Reeves and the late Lance Reddick are slated to appear, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In terms of hopes for a season 2 of The Continental and if he could return as Director, Hughes noted there’s a business side to those decisions.

“I had the time of my life doing it,” Hughes said. “I would definitely consider doing it and I think what’s great about the world is, you can play with these interesting characters that you can’t in other movies, right?”

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is streaming now on Peacock with new installments dropping on Fridays.