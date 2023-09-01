The Continental: Everything To Know About Peacock's Groovy John Wick Prequel

Start booking those reservations, people! We're now just a few weeks away from the check-in of Peacock's limited John Wick prequel series: The Continental. Set over three wild nights in '70s-era Manhattan, the action-packed prelude to the hit film franchise starring Keanu Reeves will take viewers behind the curtain of the only hotel in the Big Apple that caters to cold-blooded killers.

Here's everything you need to know about The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

Marina Mazepa as Gretel, Mark Musashi as Hansel, Colin Woodell as Winston. Photo: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

When does John Wick spinoff The Continental premiere?

Directed by executive producer Albert Hughes (known for co-directing films like From Hell and The Book of Eli with his brother, Allen), the debut episode or "Night" of The Continental: From the World of John Wick arrives on Peacock Friday, Sep. 22.

Episode 2 (directed by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power alumnus Charlotte Brandstrom) and Episode 3 (also helmed by Hughes) are scheduled to premiere on Sep. 29 and Oct. 6, respectively.

What is The Continental about?

Taking place against the groovy backdrop of late 1970s New York, when disco balls were all the rage and a trash collectors strike left garbage piling up on the streets for months, The Continental: From the World of John Wick reveals the killer journey of how Winston Scott became the irreplaceable manager of the titular hotel for professional assassins.

The trouble begins when Winston's brother, Frankie, steals something of great value from previous Continental steward, Cormac. This brazen act of thievery draws out every killer in the city, prompting Winston to round up a lethal militia in an effort to save his family and seize control of the hotel in the process. We know from the John Wick films he got the latter, but exactly what happened to Frankie — and how did Winston pull it off?

RELATED: "You Can Never Be Too Crazy": The Continental Creators Reveal John Wick Spin-Off Secrets at SDCC

Who stars in The Continental?

Colin Woodell (Unfriended: Dark Web) plays Winston as a young man, with Ben Robson (Vikings) and Mel Gibson (Lethal Weapon) stepping into the aforementioned roles of Frankie and Cormac, respectively.

Like Woodell, Ayomide Adegun (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) tackles another fan favorite character from the movies: The Continental's unflappable concierge, Charon. He was, of course, made famous by the late Lance Reddick.

The supporting cast features Mishel Prada (Riverdale) as KD; Katie McGrath (Jurassic World) as The Adjudicator; Mark Musashi (Infinite) and Marina Mazepa (Malignant) as Hansel and Gretal; Jeremy Bobb (The Outsider) as Mayhew; Nhung Kate (The Housemaid) as Yen; Hubert Point-Du Jour (Dr. Death) and Jessica Allain (Texas Chainsaw Massacre) as Miles and Lou; and Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction) as a young version of body disposal expert Uncle Charlie.

Jessica Allain as Lou, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Colin Woodell as Winston, Adam Shapiro as Lemmy. Photo: Nelly Kiss/Starz Entertainment

Does The Continental feature any actors from the John Wick movies?

No, but a number of longtime John Wick veterans serve as executive producers on the show, including: Basil Iwanyk, Eric Lee, Chad Stahelski (director of all four Wick movies and producer on Chapters 3 and 4), David Leitch (co-director on the first Wick movie and producer on all four), and Derek Kolstad (progenitor of the Wick property).

Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons — all of whom developed and wrote the show together — are also executive producers with Hughes, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger. Ken Kristensen rounds out the core writing team.

How to watch John Wick spinoff The Continental?

The Continental: From the World of John Wick will stream exclusively on Peacock. The premiere streams on Friday, Sep. 22, with the rest of the series' installments playing out on Sep. 29 and Oct. 6.

Peacock currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). Click here for more info!

