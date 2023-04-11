'The Continental': Peacock releases first bloody look at 'John Wick' prequel series

Early check-in never looked so deadly! Peacock is hoping to "floor" John Wick fans with the first piece of teaser art for The Continental, the streaming service's upcoming prequel television series exploring the origin of the assassin-friendly hotel at the center of the franchise.

While the poster doesn't exactly give much away in terms of narrative, the provocative image of a blood-splattered elevator panel is more than enough to get us pumped. Set against the backdrop of mid-1970s New York, the show stars Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant) as a young Winston, the suave manager of the killer establishment made famous in the Wick movies by Ian McShane.

Ayomide Adegun (playing a young version of the late Lance Reddick's loyal Continental concierge, Charon), Peter Greene (playing a young version of David Patrick Kelly's body disposal expert, Charlie), Mel Gibson (Cormac), Ben Robson (Frankie), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Miles), Jessica Allain (Lou), Mishel Prada (KD), and Nhung Kate (Yen) round out the groovy cast.

Check out the first look at Peacock's John Wick prequel series, The Continental:

Peacock nabbed the streaming rights to the small screen project late last summer.

"The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise,” Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer said at the time. “We understand the value of a global franchise and Val Boreland and team knew that by bringing this special event series to Peacock and putting the full power of NBCUniversal behind it, the premiere of The Continental will be the streaming event of the year.”

“John Wick has become part of the cultural zeitgeist with a massive, passionately engaged fan base around the world,” added Lionsgate Television Group Chair Kevin Beggs. “We’re delighted to partner with Peacock to continue expanding the John Wick Universe. This agreement reflects the collaboration of our Motion Picture Group, which has grown the franchise from the beginning and was excited by the opportunity to bring it to the next level, Jim Packer and his Worldwide Television Distribution team, which found the perfect home for The Continental, and the Lionsgate Television creative group, which created a brilliant and enduring property that is one of the most highly-anticipated streaming events of 2023.”

Showrunners are Greg Coolidge (Ride Along) and Kirk Ward (Skyward). Both serve as executive producers alongside Albert Hughes (director of Episodes 1 and 3), Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee (longtime producers on the franchise), Chad Stahelski (director of all four Wick chapters), Derek Kolstad (creator of the whole dang series), David Leitch (longtime Wick producer and co-director on the 2014 original), Shawn Simmons (creator of Wayne for YouTube Premium), Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (creators of Peacock's Twisted Metal) and Marshall Persinger (The Alienist). Charlotte Brandstrom (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) helmed Episode 2.

The Continental, which arrives sometime this year, has yet to confirm a firm premiere date. In the meantime, viewers can stay occupied with nearly three hours of John Wick goodness in Chapter 4 — now playing in theaters everywhere. Or you can catch the first three John Wick movies now streaming on Peacock.