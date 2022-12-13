'Supergirl' crossover coming to final season of 'The Flash' as Nicole Maines brings Dreamer back

A ghost of Arrowverse past will return in the ninth and final season of The Flash. TVLine confirmed today that Nicole Maines has been tapped to reprise the Supergirl character of Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, in The CW's longest-running television series based on a DC property.

“As Supergirl fans ourselves, all of us here on The Flash are SUPER-excited to have Nicole join Team Flash for a one-off adventure as we put together our final season,” showrunner and executive producer Eric Wallace told the outlet. "Nicole is a fantastically talented actress and I’m so happy she’s agreed to be part of a very special Season 9 episode where I get to cross off one of my 'Arrowverse Bucket List' team-ups: Having two fantastic reporters — Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Nia Nal — investigate their own very bizarre and frightening mystery."

Maines played Nal across 61 episodes of Supergirl and a single episode of Legends of Tomorrow. A half Naltorian, she worked as a journalist for CatCo Worldwide Media before adopting the title of Dreamer and fighting crime alongside Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist). Supergirl concluded in late 2021 after a six-season run of 126 episodes.

Season 9 of The Flash premieres on The CW Wednesday, Feb. 8. It will consist of 13 episodes (the smallest count of any season). Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers alongside Wallace.

“The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud,” Brad Schwartz, President, Entertainment, The CW Network, said earlier this month. “The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch-up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive.”

With Grant Gustin's tenure as Barry Allen officially coming to an end, Superman & Lois remains the last-remaining comic book project still going on the network, which canceled a slew of original shows this year as it prepared to be sold off to Nexstar Media Group. And given that Warner Bros. Discovery (owner of the DC label) is no longer a majority stakeholder, the odds aren't looking good for the future of the Kent family either.

