Sorry, 'Legends of Tomorrow' fans - don't expect 'The Flash' to wrap up that cliffhanger next season

Sorry, Arrowverse fans, but Grant Gustin's Barry Allen will probably not be rescuing the Legends of Tomorrow from time prison. Recently catching up with TVLine, The Flash showrunner and executive producer Eric Wallace was pitched an idea that would briefly save Legends from its recent cancelation at The CW and give it a better send-off. In particular, TVLine proposed a jailbreaking team-up between Barry, Dominic Purcell's Heat Wave, and Wentworth Miller's Captain Cold.

“I don’t even know what my [episode] order is," he said, further fueling rumors that Flash might come to an end after a truncated ninth season (even if it does, the show will become the longest running of all the Arrowverse projects so far). "Going to save the Legends…. As much as I’d love to do that, that’s not something that is very easy to do in a season when I may have to wrap up my own story. I want to be honest, and not get anybody’s hopes up!"

Legends of Tomorrow received the dreaded axe alongside two other DC shows — Batwoman and Naomi — and a slew of other titles as The CW prepares to be sold off to a new owner. The network's smaller collection of original comic book-inspired programming now includes The Flash, Superman & Lois, Stargirl, and the newly-ordered Gotham Knights. A pair of prequel series based on Supernatural and Walker also received the green-light. The Legends season ended with the team, as well as new addition Booster Gold, all arrested by a mysterious new agency and headed off to time prison.

Chatting with TVLine back in March of this year, Legends co-showrunner/executive producer Keto Shimizu stated that a potential eighth season would delve deeper into the organization calling itself the Time Police (no relation to the TVA in Loki). "Every season is something new," Shimizu said. "We’re going to find out more about this organization that has put all the fixers in all these different places and find out what happens when you commit too many time crimes."

Two episodes of The Flash Season 8 still remain, with the finale scheduled to air Wednesday, June 15 at 8 p.m. EST.

It is currently unclear when Season 9 is scheduled to go into production (let alone premiere). "Even I, as I’m planning for Season 9, have to have a little leeway in it," Wallace explained in May. "Because I might get more episodes than I think I’m getting, or I might get less. I have to kind of juggle all of these balls. But I am now very cautiously optimistic that the conversation I referred to can happen. We definitely had a big step forward on that, so stay tuned."

