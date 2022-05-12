The CW cancels 'Naomi,' '4400,' 'Charmed,' and 'Roswell, New Mexico'

(L-R) Nathan Dean as Max Evans in Roswell: New Mexico; TL Thompson as Andre and AMARR as Hayden in 4400; Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Lucy Barrett as Kaela Danso and Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera in Charmed; and Kaci Walfall as Naomi in Naomi.

(L-R) Nathan Dean as Max Evans in Roswell: New Mexico; TL Thompson as Andre and AMARR as Hayden in 4400; Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Lucy Barrett as Kaela Danso and Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera in Charmed; and Kaci Walfall as Naomi in Naomi. Photo: John Golden Britt/The CW; Adrian S. Burrows Sr./The CW; Colin Bentley/The CW; Danny Delgado/The CW

The dreaded CW purge continued Thursday, with the network bringing down the executioner's axe on five additional genre series: Naomi, 4400, Charmed, Roswell, New Mexico, and Legacies Variety confirms.

Naomi (a well-received DC show based on a Brian Michael Bendis creation and executive produced by filmmaker Ava DuVernay) and 4400 (a reboot of the show from 2004) were only able to enjoy single-season runs. Charmed (a reboot of the supernatural drama that ran from the late 1990s to the mid-2000s) will close out its fourth and final season June 10, while Roswell (an adaptation of the Roswell High books written by Melinda Metz) opens its fourth and final outing on June 6. Legacies, which was the second of two Vampire Diaries spinoffs, will close out its fourth — and now final — season on June 16.

Dynasty and In the Dark were also canceled as part of the major programming overhaul as The CW prepares to be sold off to a new owner (it is currently operated by Warner Bros. Discovery and CBS). In the Dark's fourth and final season premieres June 6 while Dynasty's fifth and final season will come to a close at the end of the month. A pair of Arrowverse titles — Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow — were the first two shows to be nixed.

The network's leaner crop of small screen offering now includes only two DC-inspired series: The Flash (rumored to come to an end after a shorter ninth season) and Superman & Lois (coming up on its third season). Riverdale (Season 7), Walker (Season 3), Kung Fu (Season 3), Nancy Drew (Season 4), All American (Season 5), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season 9), Masters of Illusion (Season 9), and World's Funniest Animals (Season 3) were renewed for the 2022-23 season as well. All American: Homecoming (as the title suggests, it's a spinoff of All American) was renewed for a second season Thursday.

But it's not all cancellation doom and gloom. Variety also confirms the network has picked up three brand-new projects that scored pilot orders earlier this year: Gotham Knights (centered around Batman's son and the progeny of the Caped Crusader's greatest enemies), The Winchesters (a 1970s-set Supernatural prequel centered around Sam and Dean's parents), and Walker: Independence (a prequel set against the backdrop of the 19th century frontier).

The Winchesters is, perhaps, the biggest name of the bunch, given the fact that Supernatural (created by current showrunner of The Boys, Eric Kripke) ran for a whopping total of 15 seasons between 2005 and 2020. The announcement of the prequel last summer caused a brief rift between longtime Supernatural co-stars — Jensen Ackles (who will narrate and serve as executive producer on The Winchesters) and Jared Padalecki, but that seems to have been resolved.