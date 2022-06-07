Ryan Gosling disses Chris Evans' trash 'stache in Russo Bros.' Netflix blockbuster 'The Gray Man'

Ryan Gosling kicks a ton of ass and still has breath to crack wise in a sneak peek clip taken from Netflix's most expensive project of all time: The Gray Man. Based on the novel of the same name written by Mark Greaney, the upcoming blockbuster film follows a lethal and Bourne-esque killer for the CIA — a nameless individual dubbed "Sierra Six" — who finds himself hunted by a former colleague with a few screws loose named Lloyd (Chris Evans).

The two come face-to-face in the footage below, which premiered in honor of Netflix's second annual Geeked Week celebration. Six tears through a group of mercenaries and ridicules Lloyd's "trash stache" before dropping a grenade to get himself out of a sticky situation. The clip also features an appearance from Ana de Armas, reuniting with Evans and the espionage genre for the second time after Knives Out and No Time to Die.

Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame co-directors — Joe and Anthony Russo — helmed The Gray Man, with Joe sharing screenplay credit with Infinity War and Endgame scribes: Stephen Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

"I think this is a real hype clip," Joe remarked during a conversation moderated by TikTok influencer, Juju (aka @straw_hat_goofy_). "This is Gosling vs. Evans. It's the first time those two characters meet — an unstoppable force and the immovable object crashing into each other. The movie really is a mano-e-mano and it's unique to get a film like this because it's hard to get a movie star to play a villain. Evans, being at that point in his career, wanted to take a risk. You have these two enormous movie stars going head-to-head with each other and this should give you a taste of what that's like."

Check out the clip here:

"Action films were always a constant with the two of us," Joe explained. "I think what we love about it is the high-level choreography that goes into [it], the high degree of difficulty that's involved in making an action movie. There's a lot of non-verbal storytelling moments in an action film ... We also love the thematics that go with the characters that are in death-defying situations and how they stare down death and how that defines who they are as people and as a character. And so, those were always some of our favorite films; was seeing these really intense characters, characters who are the best in their particular craft or had a certain level of skills that allowed them to survive, but just barely. And that's what The Gray Man is about."

"I think one of our favorite things in filmmaking is just being able to shift gears on the audience," Anthony added. "You want to give people a ride where they can't expect what's gonna happen next."

Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Wagner Moura (Narcos), Dhanush (Maaran), Billy Bob Thornton (A Million Little Pieces), Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood), Eme Ikwuakor (Moonfall), and Scott Haze (Antlers) round out the ensemble cast.

The Russo Bros. serve as producers alongside Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi.

The Gray Man arrives in theaters Friday, July 15 before making its way to Netflix the following week on July 22.

Looking for more wild action? Jurassic World Dominion opens June 9, and Fast & Furious sequel Fast X is in the works with its own epic two-parter that starts on May 19, 2023.