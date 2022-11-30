The Grinch gets gruesome in trailer for Christmas-themed horror film 'The Mean One'

'Tis the season for Christmas horror films, and while you can certainly stick to the staples of the genre, there are several new holiday haunts to check out in 2022. Among them is The Mean One, a much buzzed-about indie horror release that finds an idyllic little town beset by a murderous, gleefully violent Grinch.

Of course, they can't necessarily say the world "Grinch" in the official trailer, which arrived this week ahead of the film's Dec. 9 release. They also can't say "Whoville" and a few of the other classic Dr. Seuss terms that we know and love from the original How the Grinch Stole Christmas story. But because we all grew up with that tale, either in book form or in animation, and we know it like the back of our hands, The Mean One can settle right into its dark little story without having to spend too much time catching us up, and its story seems absolutely wild.

In the little town of "Newville," overlooked by a very familiar mountain, something's wrong this Christmas season. It seems that the "Christmas killer" who rampaged through the town years earlier has returned, ready to wreak more havoc right as the residents of Newville are trying to enjoy some holiday cheer. This time around, though, The Mean One will have to face Cindy (Krystle Martin), who watched the creature kill her mother all those years ago, and wants to roast this beast.

Check out the trailer below:

If you recognize the creepy smile and mannerisms of The Mean One himself, that's because he's played by David Howard Thornton, who played The Grinch in several tours of the stage musical version of the Seuss story and, most famously, starred as Art the Clown in Terrifier and this year's breakthrough hit Terrifier 2. That means this Mean One has a serious dose of horror experience even before he sets his sights on Newville, and we can't wait to see what kind of chaos he brings this Christmas season.

The Mean One is in theaters Dec. 9.

