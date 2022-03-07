Electric Mayhem will finally make an album in new Disney+ series 'The Muppets Mayhem'

Nearly two years after their last Disney+ original series, and six months after the success of Muppets Haunted Mansion, the next big Disney+ project for The Muppets has arrived.

The streaming service announced Monday that it has greenlit The Muppets Mayhem, a new original series that, as the title implies, will follow the beloved Electric Mayhem Band as they try to break into a new musical frontier by recording their very first studio album. The band's been around for 45 years, rocking in the background of the Muppets' various adventures, and now it's their turn to take center stage.

“We are so excited to bring the story of The Electric Mayhem Band to the front and center of this new series," David Lightbody, senior vice president of The Muppets Studio, said in a press release. "They’ve been entertaining audiences since The Muppet Show, which debuted 45 years ago, so it’s wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles."

Photo: Disney+

The whole original Electric Mayhem lineup -- including Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot, and Lips -- are along for the ride, as the band sets out to record their first-ever studio album. But of course, the music scene isn't the same as it was when the band started out, so they'll get some help in the form of a determined A&R executive named Nora (Lilly Singh of A Little Late with Lilly Singh fame), who'll do everything she can to get the band a hit record.

The Muppets Mayhem was developed for Disney+ by Adam F. Golberg (The Goldbergs), Bill Barretta (Muppets Haunted Mansion) and Jeff Yorkes (Star Wars: Always), who will all serve as writers on the upcoming series.

“Adam F. Goldberg is our resident Muppet enthusiast at Signature and getting to play in the sandbox with Bill, a longtime Muppet performer, as well as these beloved characters was a dream come true for him, Bill and Jeff,” Jonnie Davis, President of ABC Signature, said. “Their take is fresh, fun, musical and of course, hilarious. We couldn’t be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together.”

Mayhem marks the second original Muppets series to arrive on Disney+, following the debut of Muppets Now in the summer of 2020. Last year, the beloved characters returned to the streaming service for their first Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion, and now more original stories are on the way. It'll be interesting to see how Electric Mayhem handle the spotlight.

The Muppets Mayhem does not yet have a release date.