The Office's John Krasinski Makes Photobomb "Cameo" With Oppenheimer Stars

Wait, did we miss mention of John Krasinski being part of Christopher Nolan's upcoming historical epic, Oppenheimer?

Actually, we did not. Forgive our confusion because Jim Halpert (Krasinski) from the U.S. version of The Office pulled a fast one recently by photo bombing the Oppenheimer cast at the film's recent New York City press day. Of course, Krasinski gets access because his wife, Emily Blunt, co-stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer's (Cillian Murphy) wife, Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer.

It was actually Robert Downey Jr., who plays Lewis Strauss in the film, who posted the photo and added the cameo joke on his Instagram saying, “Wait, is that a Krasinski photobomb or might there be a surprise cameo???” Downey Jr. is joined by his fellow cast members Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon. We do have to wonder if Krasinski brought the pizza and beers because that's definitely the smart way to crash a party.

The junket interviews signifies the official press push for the historical epic which opens exclusively in theaters and IMAX on July 21. Downey Jr. also shared that he and the cast are off to Paris, France next for a world premiere. And then they'll return back to the United States for the domestic premiere before it hits theaters.

Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Shot in both black and white and color, Nolan recently revealed to AP that there's a method to that visual language, with the color sections reflecting the perspective of Murphy's Oppenheimer and the black and white reflecting the more dogmatic approach of Downey's anti-Communist character, Lewis Strauss.

Despite the disappointment of presumably not getting some Krasinski face-time in a supporting role for Oppenheimer, we'll just indulge ourselves in imagining the mother of all Halpert-esque, straight-to-camera reactions when Oppenheimer gets the green-light to test the atomic bomb in the movie.

Oppenheimer arrives exclusively on the big screen Friday, July 21 in a number of different formats. Click here for tickets!

