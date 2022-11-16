Watch: The villains of 'The Peripheral' get the spotlight in our exclusive featurette

Five episodes into Season 1 of Prime Video's adaptation of William Gibson's The Peripheral, the gloves are off when it comes to the array of characters coming after Flynne (Chloë Grace Moretz) and Burton Fisher (Jack Reynor) in both their time and in the future. But who doesn't love a delicious villain to root against while our heroes outsmart them? Lucky for those watching the series, this adaptation offers a veritable smörgåsbord of weird, ill-tempered characters, each with their own unique accent or twang, to savor. From Cherise to Corbell to maybe Aelita, they all mean business.

In SYFY WIRE's exclusive featurette below, those characters who do very dark things in The Peripheral universe get the spotlight, as the cast reflects on how these baddies are making the Fisher's lives a real pain heading into the last three episodes.

Check it out:

RELATED: Jonathan Nolan and Vincenzo Natali reveal how William Gibson collaborated on 'The Peripheral'

In last week's episode, "What About Bob?," the dynamic duo of Cherise Nuland (T'Nia Miller) and her enforcer, Daniel (David Hoflin), proved just how far they would go in their pursuit to wipe out Flynne and Wilf Netherton (Gary Carr). And in the Fisher's contemporary time, they've also got local drug dealer and resident thug Corbell Pickett (Louis Herthum) tempted to bring the siblings down to size after Burton's threats and the outside bounty he's been offered for their heads.

Executive producer Jonathan Nolan told SYFY WIRE that as the series moves deeper into its mythology and big reveals, it will continue to honor Gibson's book, but weave in their own surprises — approved by the author — so they can keep the readers guessing alongside those coming to this world with no previous exposure to the text.

"It was fascinating working on this series with [co-showrunner] Scott [Smith] and Vincenzo [Natali] while Bill was working away and sending us pages in galleys for his sequel to The Peripheral, which is brilliant," Nolan teases of the author's sequel novel, Agency. "But in it, he invokes a whole new set of characters. I think the audience's attachment for our show will very much be with the flesh and blood actors that we've cast."

Because of that, Nolan says audiences can expect a lot of plot and character departures in the final three hours. And that will extend into the second season.

"We've always tried to be as as fearless as possible with adaptation, and encourage Scott to do the same," Nolan says of their company, Kilter Films, and their approach to sci-fi adaptations like Westworld. "But we are also relentlessly faithful to the spirit of the book, which is a really exciting one, and the themes and values that Gibson brings to his work. I'm hopeful that people who've read the book will see and appreciate where we've tried to be true to it."

New episodes of The Peripheral drop Fridays on Prime Video.

Looking for a sci-fi fix? Stream tons of great genre content on Peacock.