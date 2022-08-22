'The Resort': First episode of hit mystery-thriller series checking into NBC ahead of Peacock finale

The first episode of The Resort ("The Disappointment of Time") will air on NBC this Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 9 p.m. ET ahead of the show's finale on Peacock on Sep. 1, the network confirmed today. This special television event will also feature a "substantial teaser" for Episode 2 ("A Noxious Toothworm") in an effort to prompt viewers to sign up for the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform, which currently boasts the first six chapters of the hit mystery-thriller.

"Peacock audiences are hooked on the week-to-week mystery of The Resort, and bringing the premiere episode to NBC is the perfect way to introduce it to new fans,” Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “NBC viewers already know and love William Jackson Harper from The Good Place, and joined by the incredible Cristin Milioti, the two lead a phenomenal cast that is giving people their next binge-worthy series.”

Created and executive produced by Palm Springs writer Andy Siara, the series follows Noah and Emma (played by Jackson Harper and Milioti, respectively), a married couple "celebrating" their tenth wedding anniversary at an all-inclusive hotel in the Yucatán Peninsula. "Celebrating" is in quotes because the romantic spark between the two has begun to fizzle out. The duo gets a chance to recapture some of the old excitement and spontaneity when they decide to look into a 15-year-old missing persons case with a seemingly cold trail.

"There's a little bit of a disaster movie in here, there's some conspiracy thriller goofball stuff in here. It's my Letterboxed top five-star movies or my Blu-ray collection," Siara, who shares showrunning duties with EP Allison Miller, explained at San Diego Comic-Con last month. "[It's] my favorite movies from 1990 through 2022 thrown in a blender with some thoughts about the curse of nostalgia and the true crime-industrial complex."

The cast is rounded out by Skyler Gisondo (The Santa Clarita Diet), Nina Bloomgarden (Jane), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Luis Gerardo Méndez (Murder Mystery), Gabriela Cartel (Hernán), Ben Sinclair (he's also an EP and directed the first four episodes), Parvesh Cheena (Mythic Quest), Michael Hitchcock (Black Monday), Debby Ryan (Insatiable), Dylan Baker (Hunters), and Becky Ann Baker (Girls).

Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp (via Anonymous Content) are also executive producers, with their colleague, Sarah Matte, in the role of co-executive producer.

Episodes 1-6 of The Resort are now streaming on Peacock. The penultimate installment premieres this Thursday, Aug. 25, soon followed by the finale the following week on Thursday, Sep. 1. The show currently holds a fresh rating of 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Click here to see what critics have been saying.