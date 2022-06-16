'The Resort': Peacock's mystery-thriller checks in with July premiere date and first look images

A still from The Resort, streaming on Peacock.

Summer has arrived and Peacock knows the perfect vacation spot: The Resort. First announced in early 2020 before it was scooped up by the NBCUniversal streaming service last June, the comedic mystery-thriller series officially checks in to a screen near you on Thursday, July 28.

Described by Peacock as "a multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time," the show takes place at a hotel in the Yucatan, where a married couple celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary gets caught up in an unsolved mystery from 15 years prior. William Jackson Harper (Love Life) and Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother) lead the cast as Noah and Emma, a pair of married schoolteachers whose love life is in steep decline.

"When I was much younger and had more energy, I wanted to make a big summer movie with mystery, detectives, adventure, comedy, tragedy, romance, a natural disaster, plus a dose of the surreal and existential — and ideally it would have been for Universal. That didn’t happen," creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner Andy Siara (screenwriter of 2020's breakout time loop hit, Palm Springs) said in a statement. "But now, many years later, we have The Resort… and it’s kind of a big summer movie with all of those things… just split into 8, half-hour episodes on Peacock, which is kind of like the sibling of Universal, so it all came together in the end."

Check out a slew of first look images below:

The titular hotel is booked solid with a cast spread across two distinct time periods: Nina Bloomgarden (Hot Pink) as Violet Thompson, a woman vacationing with her father and girlfriend at the Oceana Visa Resort; Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as Violet's father, Murray; Skyler Gisondo (The Santa Clarita Diet) as Sam, a guy vacationing with his parents and girlfriend in 2007 at the Oceana Visa Resort; Luis Gerardo Méndez (Murder Mystery) as Baltasar Frías, the hotel's head of security in 2007; and Gabriela Cartel (Hernán) as Luna, the concierge at Emma and Noah's resort.

Guest stars include: Ben Sinclair (he's also an EP and directed the first four episodes) as Alex, a resort owner; Parvesh Cheena (Mythic Quest) as Ted, a man on vacation with his husband, who also happens to be named Ted; Michael Hitchcock (Black Monday) as Ted #2; Debby Ryan (Insatiable) as Sam's girlfriend, Hannah; Dylan Baker (Hunters) as Sam's father, Carl; and Becky Ann Baker (Girls) as Sam's mother, Jan.

"The Resort is about a lot of things," Siara teased. "There are big swings, and little swings. It’s someone looking back on their life and trying to remember the good times, mixed with a 5-year-old playing with toys in the backyard. It never takes itself too seriously, but sometimes it gets pretty serious. I guess, at its core, it’s about people who want to go back to a time in life when things seemed a bit easier, before the hard parts of life keep piling up. It’s about people who are trying to recapture that feeling of home. And within that, there’s a big mystery."

Allison Miller (Angelyne) serves as executive producer and co-showrunner. Mr. Robot and Homecoming veterans Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp are also on board as executive producers under their Esmail Corp banner (via Anonymous Content). Sarah Matte (also of Esmail Corp) is a co-executive producer. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, co-produced.

The Resort lands on Peacock Thursday, July 28. Production took place in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico.